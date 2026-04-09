Belize woman accused of robbing husband at gunpoint denies charges

Elvira Mulholland has pleaded not guilty to robbery and attempted murder after allegedly confronting her husband on the Coastal Highway in 2024.

Belize: A son accused his mother, Elvira Mulholland, of pointing a gun at her husband and for robbing him in 2024, near the Coastal Highway. She is being charged for robbery and pleaded not guilty in court. The woman was held in custody at the local station on charges of attempted murder and robbery for over 6 months.

According to the statement of the witnesses, she robbed her husband of $9,000 in cash and an iPhone worth $4,000. The crime was carried out during their confrontation on October 28, 2024, on Mile 12 along the Coastal Highway.

The case opened with evidence provided by three witnesses for the prosecution. One of the witnesses was Mulholland’s son, who recognized her in court. The case is being handled by Crown Counsel Maria Nembhard-Santana, and Mulholland will be represented by Dr Lynden Jones and Leeroy Banner.

The accused’s son said that he was at home with his mother and a cook, when he received a call from his stepfather, Jeffery. He went outside to wait for him and saw that his mother was talking with a real estate agent at the roof top of their house.

Jeffery went inside the house, took his clothes and a bag, talked with the real estate agent, and left again in his Dodge Ram 1500. His mother immediately drove her white Ford F-150 pickup and started following Jeffery towards La Democracia.

The son further told the court that her mother was driving the car at a high speed, as the car skidded and reversed into a large flower pot. Despite this, she kept following Jeffery until they were out of his sight.

A second major eyewitness was the inspector who works at the Social Security Board. He provided a detailed account of what happened after the incident, while driving from Dangriga to Belize City.

According to the inspector, it was around 4:15 pm, when he came across two cars in the roadside ditch, some 15 minutes from La Democracia. He reportedly spotted a bald man, who stood around six feet tall, wounded on the head and legs, and was trying to attract attention by waving his hands.

He also spotted a woman trying to talk to him without stopping her car. While slowing down, he saw that the woman pulled out something that looked like a gun from her car.

The inspector told the court that he left the scene as he saw the woman pointing a gun towards him from the rear-view mirror. He also heard a gunshot sound.

The witness said that after the woman left towards Hope Creek, he went back to assist the injured man. He gave the man his cell phone to call the police and then took the man to Hattieville Police Station.

During cross examination, Defense Attorney Leeroy Banner, questioned why the inspector did not include any details of an object in his 2024 statement. He also probed why it is only now reported as a “black object.”

The inspector explained that he did not recall the color of the object and thought that he should not speak about it. He also said that he reported to the police that the woman took an object from the injured man.

Banner kept questioning the witness on how he could possibly see the gun from that far away. The investigator kept saying that the road was a straight one with clear vision, he could easily observe that the woman had pointed the gun at the kneeling man.

The next court hearing has been set for August 3, 2026. The court has ordered that the witness must bring some evidence. No verdict has been announced by the court yet as the victim is abroad and would be back soon to give his testimony.

The Prosecution has also been ordered to separate both the attempted murder and robbery cases. The murder charge is already being dealt with in Higher Court, while the robbery charge is being handled in the Lower Court.