Belize awaits Court verdict in double murder trial after three years

A court is set to rule in May after a three year trial over the fatal shooting of a woman and her brother-in-law in Ladyville.

Belize: The three year old double murder trial case of Ladyville barber Miguel Encalada officially ended after several court hearings. He is charged with the killing of his common law wife Desiree Elizabeth Gonzalez, which took place on April 20, 2023, and of his younger brother George Vincent Rochester (25 at the time of death).

The incident took place in their home in Ladyville. The police stated that the victims were found dead with multiple gunshot injuries. The police spotted Encalada at the scene, which came as a shock to the police officers who were on-duty. It also shocked the community, considering that the three were a family and ran a business together, which included a barber shop and a restaurant.

The initial investigations stated multiple motives behind the killing. Some believe that the deaths were linked to a suspected love triangle. But others refuted this claim and said that there were no issues between the victims.

The case received more attention when it was found that Encalada also took pictures with the bodies. During the trial, many witnesses were called by the prosecution. A major point was Encalada’s licensed firearm, which he obtained only months prior to the murders.

A firearms expert was also presented in the court, who testified that the 9mm pistol was linked to the fragments found at the scene. Post-mortem reports suggest that both the victims died from gunshot wounds. Gonzalez had a single gunshot wound, while Rochester had multiple.

Encalada gave a sworn statement at the end of his trail. He told the court that he was drinking in his establishment on the night of the incident and fell asleep. He woke up to the sound of gunshots and saw a gunman who forced him to lie on the ground.

According to him, the intruder robbed the house and took around $7000 to $8000. His wife was already lying on the ground, while his brother was already dead. Encalada said nothing about his involvement with the killings.

“I have nothing to do with my common-law wife Desiree murder or my brothers death. I am an innocent man to this crime. I will leave it at this,” he added.

Justice Candace Nanton presided over the trial and over 20 witnesses gave evidence. The court will hand down its decision on May 22, 2026. Encalada was represented by attorney Hamilton.