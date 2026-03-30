Belize: Man arrested for murder of Costa Rican banana company manager

Belize: A man from Mayan Beach in Stann Creek District has been arrested and charged with murder on March 29, 2026. Police have identified the suspect as 47-year old Kisnett Kerney Picart, who has been charged with the death of 51-year old Rolando Cespedes from Costa Rica. Cespedes was the general manager of a Fyffes banana company.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Cespedes' apartment located along Caribbean Way in the Placencia Peninsula in the Maya Beach area around 8:30 am. The police received reports of the stabbing and arrived at the scene to find Cespedes with multiple stab wounds and immediately took him to the Placencia Polyclinic,. He later died at 9:43 am from the injuries sustained.

Investigators think that Picart and Cespedes lived near each other and may have known each other. “We believe that the suspect was familiar with the victim, given the proximity within which they reside. I cannot comment if the relationship was something more than that,” said ASP Stacy Smith.

Police said that the victim died of multiple stabbings, which was later found to be 29 times. Authorities stated that no motive has been determined behind the killings yet. A police spokesperson also said that they have no information to determine the type of relationship the two men had or if they had past issues.

“I have confirmed that because of the proximity within which the suspect and the victim live, I’m not saying they’re neighbors, I’m just saying the proximity, it is suspected that they were familiar with each other. I cannot say if there was any previous history of dispute between them,” further added ASP Smith.

Police also recovered what they believe is the weapon used in the stabbing attack. Picart is being kept at the Sein Bight Police Station as investigation remains ongoing.