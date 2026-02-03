Uber launches in Saint Lucia, triggering backlash and public debate online 

Commerce and Tourism Minister Ernest Hilaire has described the launch as "premature," stating that the company began operations without official government approval or finalized regulatory discussions.

Saint Lucia: The recent entry of American transportation app Uber Taxi into Saint Lucia on January 27, 2026, has triggered a wave of mixed reactions which range from curiosity to outright resistance, especially among some local taxi drivers and locally operated transport platforms including Tropicab and Allez.

Locals on Facebook are also arguing that they checked fares on the app from Castries Market to several destinations and found the following prices: Castries Market to La Clery at US$18.21 (approximately EC$49.17), Castries Market to La Croix Maingot (Soucis) at US$24.69 (approximately EC$66.66), Castries Market to Fond Assau (Babonneau area) at US$25.32 (approximately EC$68.36), and Castries Market to Hewanorra International Airport (Vieux Fort) at US$97.63 (approximately EC$263.60). They argue that these fares are not cheaper for locals but are roughly the same as what passengers already pay for taxi services today.

“The difference is not affordability. The difference is where the money goes. With Uber, about 30% of each fare leaves Saint Lucia and stays in the U.S. That’s 30% not going into the driver’s pocket, not circulating in the local economy, and not supporting livelihoods here,” they added.

Amid all these discussions and backlash, Minister of Tourism Dr Ernest Hilaire, in a bid to clear the air said that Uber has been given no official government approval to operate. The comments came at the February 2 pre-cabinet press briefing. Hilaire added that meetings with Uber and the National Taxi Union will take place soon.

“Saint Lucia has not in any way approved sanction or encourage Uber to operate any service in the island nation. I can indicate to you that Uber first contacted the government in December indicating that they had an interest in setting up a service in Saint Lucia,” he added.

Dr Hilaire emphasised that the company at that time described themselves as a technology platform that offers transportation for people who wanted to move from point A to point B. He said that his team indicated to them then that they would be reviewing their intention and that they shall be interested in having discussions with them.

Following this, Uber sent in a second note indicating that there had been substantial interest in the island from taxi associations and from individual taxi drivers. He said that this meant that the company was going to move ahead and that is when the cabinet again told them that they would want to discuss the matter with the stakeholders and with Uber itself.

Last weekend, Ernest Hilaire, said that they got a notice from them saying that they were launching their service and the following day, the Saint Lucian cabinet indicated to them that they were planning to meet with them to discuss the matter in detail and they should not proceed.

He assured that they have a meeting scheduled with the National Taxi Union this week where they will discuss the matter by next week, an official update will be provided by the government on the matter.

Notably, the government licenses drivers and vehicles and not apps. Uber does not issue taxi licences but provides a digital platform and if a licensed taxi driver chooses to accept bookings through an app, they are not operating illegally by default. This means that when the Minister says, “Uber was not given permission to operate,” he likely means that the government has not formally approved or regulated Uber as a platform in Saint Lucia. However, if licensed taxi drivers are using the Uber app to connect with passengers, they are still operating under their existing taxi licences.

While the debate regarding Uber operating in Saint Lucia is beneficial or not continues across Facebook, people are looking forward to knowing government’s plans regarding the development.