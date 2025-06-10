Trinidad: La Romaine mechanic killed in tragic motorcycle crash near Vance River Overpass

Around 7:40 pm on June 8, 2025, La Brea Police responded to an accident near the Vance River Overpass.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 34-year-old mechanic from La Romaine lost his life in a brutal motorcycle crash which took place along the Vance River Access Road in Trinidad on Sunday night. According to the information, the deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Kenzie Blondell, a resident of Charles Street, La Romaine.

Reports claim that around 7:40 pm on June 8, 2025, officers from the La Brea Police Station responded to the reports of an accident which took place near the Vance River Overpass.

Upon arrival at the site, officers saw a blue coloured Suzuki 600 motorcycle in severely damaged condition, lying near concrete barriers. Another motorcyclist who was just behind the victim, reported that the crash took place when Blondell tried to merge onto the highway entrance ramp ahead of a silver-coloured Honda Civic.

The incident claimed the life of Blondell who reportedly lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the concrete barriers. He was immediately rushed to the Point Fortin Hospital by EHS paramedics however he was pronounced dead around 8:40 pm.

Following the incident, the police officials got the damaged motorcycle towed to the La Brea Police Station by a wrecker from Collins Wrecking Service.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with locals sending out their condolences to his loved ones. Several of them also took to Facebook to express their shock over the untimely demise of the young man.

“It is with much sadness and regret we acknowledge the passing of our esteemed valued client and dear friend Mr. Kenzie Blondell. Our prayers and condolences go out to his family and friends at this time, and may the good Lord protect and keep his wife and children,” wrote a local while another said, “Kenzie Blondell bro....RIP buddy. Still can't believe this. No words.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s classmate noted, “I can't believe this. Condolences to his family. R.I.P Kenzie Blondell you were always a great classmate, neighbor friend. I'm so sorry this happened to you.”