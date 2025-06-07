Trinidad’s Operation G-Ride: $150K seized, 15 found including minor in human trafficking bust

The operation was carried out after six months of intensive intelligence gathering and surveillance by CTU officers, with support from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and Immigration Division.

Trinidad and Tobago: A major human trafficking ring has been successfully dismantled in Tunapuna, Trinidad. This significant breakthrough was made possible as the Counter Trafficking Unit of the Ministry of Homeland Security executed ‘Operation G-Ride' on Friday.

According to the information, the operation was executed after six months of intensive intelligence gathering and surveillance by CTU officers who were supported by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and Immigration Division.

While sharing details of the operation, the Ministry of Homeland Security, through a press release, said that authorities found a total of 14 individuals at the scene of which 12 were females aged between 18 and 26, two were males aged 21 and 28 while one was minor female aged 16. The operation also found two babies under the age of three.

Reports claimed that all of these individuals were nationals from Venezuela, except from one baby, who was allegedly a Trinidadian national. Following the discovery, rapid human trafficking screening took place on the site which resulted in the identification of three adult females as the victims of human trafficking.

The press release further said that these individuals, at present, remain under the care of the CTU’s Protection Team. The rest of the individuals were handed over to the Immigration Division for further investigations.

Notably, one of these Venezuelan national was arrested at the scene and the suspect’s baby who was a Trinidadian national and the 16-year-old alleged VoT were both sent under the care of the Children’s Authority. Also, officers recovered one illegal firearm and $150,000 TTD in cash which is suspected to be linked to illegal trafficking proceeds.

This operation is being called as highly successful and it followed intelligence related to the sexual exploitation of Latin American females in bars along the East-West Corridor and also represents a decisive disruption of an active trafficking ring in Trinidad, marking the first of many operations planned for this this year, added the Ministry.