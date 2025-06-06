Trinidad: 29-year-old drowns after falling off cliff in his sleep

Trinidad and Tobago: A fishing trip turned to mourning as 29-year-old Terry Hinkson drowns in the ocean early Wednesday morning in Trinidad. According to the reports, Terry Hinkson and Diego Martin, two brothers with a casual liking to fishing, went on a fishing trip with their friends behind TSTT installation along the North Post Road to the Sea Trace, Bagatelle when this incident occurred.

It is said that when they had arrived Terry decided to sleep on a rock at the edge of the cliff following which a large splash was heard a few hours later. A few minutes after about 4:00 a.m. the group noticed that Terry was missing and figured that he had fallen into the roaring sea.

Without a second thought his brother Diego Martin, jumped into action and dove in after him to save him. But the events did not go as planned. While in the sea Terry struggled with pulling his brother under water causing him to begin drowning.

After much struggle trying to help Terry, Diego Martin recalled that he had to make the tough decision to let go of Terry so that he could survive. Terry disappeared into the ocean beneath the waves and has not been sighted since despite the efforts of the Coast Guard, the West End Police Station, and the locals to look for him.

The mother of the victim, Judy Hopkins explained how the boys have had the habit to go fishing around the area and that she believes that Terry was asleep when he rolled into the sea of rough waters that is approximately 15 feet from the cliff. Although heartbroken she said that if Diego wouldn’t have let go of Terry, then both boys would have tragically died.

The incident also sent shockwaves across the community with several locals taking to Facebook and expressing their condolences to the family. One user said, “This is so sad his brother must have felt it as he couldn't save his brother but I hope that they at least get some closer. Death is a hard blow but I ask God for comfort for the family. To the brother who tried to save him you’re still a hero, well done at least you tried” while another asked the children to be careful near such sites.