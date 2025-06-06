Guyana: 28-year-old killed in fatal three-vehicle crash on Essequibo Coast

The accident involved three motor lorries, each operated by residents of different villages along the Essequibo Coast.

Guyana: A fatal accident on Wednesday claimed the life of a 28-year-old Kevin Bacchus. The incident took place on the Riverstown Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Guyana around 9:25 pm, said the police.

According to the information, the accident involved three vehicles comprising of a motor lorry which was owned and driven by the victim Kevin Bacchus, a resident of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, another motor lorry which is owned Yogeshwar Persaud, a 28-year-old from Columbia, Essequibo Coast and another motor lorry owned and driven by Jairam Sukhu, a 43-year-old from Maria's Lodge, Essequibo Coast.

The preliminary investigations revealed that one of these vehicles was proceeding North on the Western drive lane of the road and was at the time carrying with it an excavator followed by another vehicle which was proceeding at the back. Bacchus’ lorry was proceeding in the opposite direction at a fast pace, reportedly in a zig zag manner.

Upon seeing this, the driver of the first vehicle claimed that he pulled to the left side of the road at which point the victim’s vehicle slammed into the right side of the excavator truck which was on the low bed trailer attached to the vehicle.

The victim allegedly lost control of his motor lorry and further collided with the right-side rear portion of the lorry which was driving behind the trailer. The 28-year-old Kevin Bacchus sustained injuries on his body and was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital by the passerby, where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 9 36 pm by Dr Omar Moffett.

The body was then transported to the mortuary of the Suddie Public Hospital where it is awaiting a postmortem examination. Police said that it is not yet known whether the victim was driving under the suspicion of alcohol or something was wrong with his vehicle which made it difficult for him to control.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were arrested and placed in the custody as they were assisting with the overall investigation into this fatal road accident in Guyana.