Guyana: US pathologists confirm ‘No Foul Play’ in death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge

Guyana: Three renowned Pathologists in the United States have officially confirmed through their final post-mortem report that they found no signs of foul play in drowning of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge in Guyana. The development, shared by the Guyana Police Force, confirmed that the child’s death has been ruled a drowning.

According to the information, Younge’s body was found on April 24, 2025, in the swimming pool of the Double Day International Hotel in Guyana. The certified findings from the autopsy confirmed that the 11-year-old's death was consistent with drowning and there is no evidence found of alleged trauma, assault or any other criminal activities.

It is also said that the above findings support an earlier report which was submitted by Leonard McCoshan who is a retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigator. He reportedly concluded that there is ‘no evidence of foul play by individuals named or unnamed during the investigation process’.

Adrianna, an 11-year-old girl of mixed descent, was allegedly last seen by her grandmother on April 23 at around 1:01 pm in the Double Day Hotel’s swimming pool and her body was found floating in the same pool the next morning.

Following a report was made with the police soon after she went missing, the Guyana Police Force launched an extensive investigation. The family of the child raised several concerns and cited Adrianna’s ability to swim and alleged the possibility of sexual assault, forced drowning elsewhere and also ritualistic activity. The authorities said that all of these concerns were considered and explored in collaboration with forensic experts however the final results confirmed that the child drowned.

A comprehensive postmortem examination including DNA testing and toxicology was carried out on Younge’s body and the key findings included no signs of acute injury or trauma, toxicology results clearly showed ethanol levels consistent with postmortem decomposition, sexual assault and DNA analysis for potential suspects were negative, no evidence of restraint, struggle, removal or return of the body and her skin and airway changes were in line with prolonged drowning.

With these results, the pathologists concluded that Adrianna Younge drowned, possibly sank to the bottom of the pool and later surfaced because of a natural decomposition process common in tropical climates.

The investigators are presently preparing the investigative case file to be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal opinion.