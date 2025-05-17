Vybz Kartel responds to Trinidad visit restrictions ‘No Problem on My Side’

Kartel stated that the promoter, Jacho Entertainment, not he, was responsible for planning the activities outside of the concert.

Jamaica: The dancehall star of Jamaica, Adidja ‘Vybz Kartel’ Parmer, said that he has no issues with restrictions which were placed on his upcoming visit to Trinidad and Tobago by Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge. The restrictions came right before Kartel’s arrival to the twin island nation on May 26 for One Caribbean Music Festival.

Kartel said that promoter Jacho Entertainment, not he, was responsible for the overall planning the scheduled visit outside of the concert. He also called for the promoter to ‘do better’.

Through an official video on his Instagram account on May 16, Kartel addressed the Trinidadian government’s decision to limit his activities when he arrives to the country.

He said that the problem lies where the promoter took it upon himself and tried to fill Kartel’s itinerary with things which have nothing to do with Kartel’s performance and added that rightfully so, Minister Wayne Sturge pulled the plug on that part of the itinerary and there is no problem on my side.

Kartel emphasised that his job is to come perform for the people of Trinidad and Tobago and he miss performing because he has not seen the people over there in more than 15 years now because of his imprisonment. “So big up to the outgoing government and congratulation to the new government,” he added. Talking about the promoter, he said that he has known him for years and asked him to do better.

Notably, Defence Minister Sturge addressed the matter a day prior during a post cabinet meeting saying that the restrictions on Kartel’s itinerary were necessary to safeguard the children of the country. He said that Vybz Kartel, who was released from prison in 2024 after his murder conviction was overturned would be allowed to perform at the One Caribbean Music Festival but he will be barred from community visits and media interviews.

The Minister further cited the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and Trinidad and Tobago’s own laws in defending this decision noting that the protection of the children must be paramount.

Moreover, the decision was also supported by the newly appointed Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar who stressed that there is no absolute freedom and absolute right for any individual in the country in the law.

Persad Bissessar further claimed that it was her decision and not Minister Sturge’s to restrict Vybz Kartel’s itinerary. Kartel’s itinerary initially included a visit to the youth center, a meeting with the community leaders as well as television appearances, all of which were organised by the promoter.

However, following the government’s decision to cut it short, Kartel will only be performing at the One Caribbean Music Festival on May 31, 2025.