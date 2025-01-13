Antigua and Barbuda: One Nation Music Festival turns out huge success

One Nation Music Festival in Antigua and Barbuda turns out huge success, attracting a huge crowd from across the region

Antigua and Barbuda: The first-ever One Nation Music Festival at the Antigua Recreation Grounds turned out massive success. The two-day event started on Saturday with an opening performance of local band Burning Flames.

Jamaican singer Shenseea invited a young girl from the audience and hugged her while praising the overall environment of the event which took place in Antigua and Barbuda. The fan named Andrea singed along each line of Shenseea’s “Die For You” song, while dancing with her on the stage. The singer later gave her mic to the fan, inviting her to sing, giving her a moment of lifetime. Shenseea sharing the stage with a fan Besides Shenseea, Barrington Levy also thrilled the attendees with some of hit songs and kept the energy high throughout the first night. The second night featured gospel music with Sean Joseph delivering an exceptional performance and Grammy-winning artist Donnie McClurkin headlining the night.

Throughout the festival, the audience which packed the venue was treated to a fusion of reggae, soca and dancehall, featuring amazing performances by several others including Tian Winter, Claudette ‘CP’ Peters, Empress Kid Fresh and Dominica’s Triple K Band.

Meanwhile, local talents such as Rasheed Walker, Roxy and Robin also took the stage on the second night, making the audience groove with their powerful performances.

It is being said that the performance of Shenseea was the major highlight of the One Nation Music Festival as she was seen dancing and singing, setting up the stage on fire. She was joined by several other dancers on the stage, all of whom made the performance more exciting and one to remember.

On both nights of the festival, there was a huge crowd of people comprising of locals and visitors from across the Caribbean region, who turned up in Antigua and Barbuda to be part of this first ever festival.

The huge success of the event has now set the stage for the continued hosting of this festival with Prime Minister Gaston Browne revealing his plans to extend this into a three-night music festival, allowing visitors to engage in more excitement in Antigua and Barbuda.

This is the first time ever that this one-day concert was transformed into a two-night festival with Prime Minister Browne saying that the concert is aimed at serving as the platform to showcase new talents in the music industry.

To mark the overall success and culmination of the festival, the organisers also had a fireworks show, making the concert one for the history books.