St Kitts and Nevis govt delivers on promise, begins pension payments for GAEs

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his administration commenced the retired Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs) pensions on Thursday. This historic move is aimed at righting the injustices of the past and restoring dignity and security to those who dedicated most of their lives to public service.



The government hosted a significant ceremony on Church Street, Basseterre, directly in front of Government Headquarters, to mark the beginning of long-awaited pension payments to GAEs who retired after May 2012.



PM Drew, who championed this initiative, stated that the decision was to ensure GAEs receive the well-deserved pension rights and the wrongs of the past and honor the commitment and dedication of those who have tirelessly served the country.





"Today we restore the dignity of our GAEs and honour their hardwork and dedication to the nation. The St Kitts Nevis Labour Party has always stood for supporting and empowering the working class, and today, we affirm this commitment," noted PM Terrance Drew.



The historic ceremony was highlighted by the presentation of cheques to retired GAEs by members of the Federal Cabinet.



The Prime Minister also mentioned that the previous administration promised them their pensions, however instead of fullfing this promise, they decreased their gratuity by 66%.



This was an extremely hurtful and shameful policy implemented against these hard working citizens of the Federation, who are the backbone of the public service.



Dr. Drew further thanked the Cabinet and the Pension Committee for their hard work in ensuring that these retired workers will be able to receive their well deserve monthly pension payments.



In addition to this, the beneficiaries also included a former early childhood teacher Alice Govia who spent her entire career nurturing the youngest minds in the Early Childhood Centre. Talking about her service during the ceremony yesterday, Govia said that she is actually happy that this day has come when she could get her pension.



Another beneficiary Vingrove Vaughn who served the country as a carpenter noted that he worked at the carpentry shop for almost 24 years and yesterday he felt proud to collect the benefit of work he put in.



It is to be noted that the pension payments to the retired GAEs are retroactive to January 2024, and this initial distribution marks the start of monthly pension payments, which will continue for the rest of their lives.



In addition to this, should a GAE worker pass away before reaching the age of 62, their one year pension will be provided to their beneficiaries.

PM Terrance Drew, during the ceremony, also stated that this significant initiative also highlights the government's commitment to addressing past wrongs and promoting the welfare of its citizens.