LIAT 2020 unveils 25% discount ahead of One Nation Concert in Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda: The revived regional airline LIAT 2020 is offering a whopping 25 percent off on return or one-way fares to Antigua till January 12, 2025. This special offer comes in celebration of the highly anticipated annual One Nation Concert which will take place on January 11-12, 2025.

While inviting everyone to take benefit of this special offer, the airline noted, “Ring in the New Year with a trip to Antigua! Soar with us to this beautiful island for the One Nation Concert happening on January 11-12, 2025.”

“With 25% off on return or one-way fares using the promo code ONENATION, this is the perfect time to plan your getaway. Offer valid for bookings made till January 12, 2025, so book now before it’s too late,” added the airline.

Biggest Singers to Perform

The One Nation Music Festival will feature performances from the biggest names in Dancehall, Reggae, Soca, Gospel and more. Some of them include Barrington Levy, Shenseea, Donnie Mcclurkin, Tim Goodfrey and Johnmark Wiggan.

With these special fares, it will be more convenient and affordable for patrons to travel to and from Antigua and be part of this music festival which is expected to attract a massive crowd.

The airline asked everyone to book their seats at the earliest and said, “Head to www.flyliat20.com to reserve your seat and get ready for an unforgettable experience.”

LIAT 2020 is also expressing its commitment and dedication towards serving its customers across the Caribbean and since its revival in August 2024, it has kicked off services to more than 10 countries in the region, in an aim to launch flights to all the destination at the earliest.

One Nation Music Festival

The One Nation Music Festival is set to take place on January 11-12, 2025 in Antigua and the event will be celebrating Caribbean unity while showcasing its culture, music and flags from across the region. The event will be held under the theme of ‘One People, One Love.”

