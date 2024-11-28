Antigua and Barbuda Art Week opens with vibrant celebrations and cultural showcases

The opening ceremony featured a classic Art and Fashion Exhibition at the VC Bird International Airport followed by informative panel discussions on music, art and artisans.

Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday kicked off the highly anticipated Antigua and Barbuda Art Week 2024. This week-long event is an incredible celebration of culture, art and creativity with Symphony of Colours at Bay Gardens.

The annual Art Week which is being held from November 27 to December 3, 2024 this year in Antigua and Barbuda features a number of events and activities which showcases the true culture of the island nation.

The major highlights of the opening evening included inspiring insights from Donyelle Ann Bird and Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, about the week’s activities and their impact on the destination.

Also, visionary artist Heather Doram shared her dedication at Art Week as she took creativity to new heights by bringing art to life on a car.

Another creative Khan Cordice emphasised the unity of culture and creativity through movement and sound while Stephen Murphy of Zemi Art Galley reminded everyone of the importance of art and the vital role of children in shaping the future of artistic landscape of Antigua and Barbuda.

A heartfelt spoken word performance by Odain Doyley and closing remarks by Maria Blackman of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority closed off the unforgettable evening.

The week kicked off with fringe events on November 24 such as a fashion preview, Art Fest in various schools as well as art demonstrations with gully gobinet in which the participants worked with watercolours.

The festival will continue today with Art and Culture Bus Tour and Art in the Quay events while tomorrow there will be an Art Weekend in Barbuda.

The activities will continue till December 1, 2024 concluding with the exciting Ana’a Xmas Souk from 11 am to 11 pm.

The Complete Schedule of Art Week 2024 is as follows:

November 25 to 29 – Art Fest (Secondary Schools Art Exhibit) at Multi Purpose Cultural Centre from 9 am to 6 pm

November 27 to December 3 – Expressions of Art and Fashion (Art and Fashion Exhibit) at V C Bird International Airport during airport opening hours

November 28 – Art and Culture Bus Tour (Exploration of Art Galleries, Local Bites featuring five stop and eight venues) Meeting Point: Historic Redcliffe Quay from 10 am to 4 pm

November 28 – Art in the Quay (The Quay Studio Pop Up Art Gallery and Wine Tasting) at Redcliffe Quay from 4 30 pm

November 29 to December 1 – Artsy in Barbuda (Art Weekend in Barbuda with music, cuisine and art) islandwide

November 29 – Rhythm an Vibes (Music, Spoken Word, Dance, Art) at Hodges Bay Resort and Spa from 6 30 pm to 11 pm

November 30 – Canvas and Cocktails (Immersive Art, Creative Mixology, Food, Music) at Casa Palmadita from 6 pm to 10 pm

December 1 – Ana’s Xmas Souk (Art, Craft, Music, Culture, Dance) at Ana’s on the Beach from 11 am to 11 pm