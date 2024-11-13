LIAT 2020 confirms flights to Guyana from Nov 19, offers fares as low as US$99

To celebrate this new route, the airline is also introducing fares beginning from US$99 for individuals travelling between November 19 to 30, 2024.

LIAT 2020 has confirmed its new route connecting Guyana with Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, Saint Lucia and St Vincent. Beginning from November 19, the air carrier will be offering flights to the South American country Guyana.

To celebrate this new route, the airline is also introducing fares beginning from US$99 for individuals travelling between November 19 to 30, 2024.

The airline officials invited everyone to book their seats at the earliest and take benefit of this low fare for which the booking began on November 12 and will continue till November 19.

The revived air carrier LIAT 2020 announced the development through its official Facebook page, stating, “Fly to Guyana for Just US$99! Take advantage of this amazing fare (excluding tax) from Antigua, with convenient connections to Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent! Don’t miss out on this incredible deal. Book your adventure today at www.flyliat20.com and discover the beauty of Guyana.”

These low fares aims to offer travellers with affordable options to travel between the islands during the busy winter season.

The development comes after the Government of Guyana approved the airline’s proposal to operate flights to and from Guyana earlier this week.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, extended his warm welcome to LIAT 2020 and said that his ministry has taken note of the concerns raised by citizens prior to the approval being given to the carrier.

He added that one of the main concerns with the airline and every other airline that has been flying to Guyana is the safety of the people and this simply means that passengers should be safeguarded at all times in the event of any challenges faced.

The Minister also mentioned that the launch of these flights will enhance the affordability of travel in Caribbean for passengers and will make it more competitive in terms of pricing while providing the chance for greater flexibility for passengers to travel to different parts of the region.

From November 19 onwards, the flights from Antigua will be available on different days on November 19, 22, 24, 25 and 29. The airline asked the passengers to check the schedule on their official website and book their flights accordingly.

LIAT 2020 will be providing the passengers with comfortable and convenient services, connecting them to Guyana from five Caribbean destinations including Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, Saint Lucia and St Vincent.