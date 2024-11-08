LIAT 2020 set to connect Guyana with Caribbean islands starting Nov 19

Guyana: The revived air carrier, LIAT 2020, is all set to return to the skies of Guyana by the end of this month.



According to the information, the regional airline, which has been rebranded as LIAT 2020 after its major collapse during COVID 19 pandemic, has revealed its plans to connect Guyana with the other Caribbean islands from November 19, 2024 onwards.



The airline said that the schedule of the flights will be discussed once the Guyanese government gives a green flag to the air carrier to fly to Guyana.



Taking to Facebook, LIAT 2020 outlined, “A world of adventure awaits in Guyana! Book your flight with us today! Flights are subject to government approval.”



The airline further announced that it will be providing seamless connections from Antigua to Guyana via Grenada with the one way ticket price starting from as low as US$150.





It added that with this service, people can easily travel from the beautiful islands of Antigua, Barbados, St Vincent and Grenada to Guyana and invited the travellers to join them on this incredible journey and indulge in the vibrant culture, stunning landscapes and warm hospital of the small country.



Meanwhile, the LIAT’s official website shows that the airline that will be used to provide services on this new route will be ERJ145 and it will provide a nonstop flight to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana from Grenada.



The time of the flight will be 1 hour and 40 minutes and once in Grenada, passengers will have a short layers before heading back to either Antigua or Barbados.



The flight is slated to leave from Grenada at 1:20 pm and will arrive in Georgetown, Guyana at 3:00 pm, offering convenient and affordable services to passengers.



Since its revival earlier this year, the air carrier has been expanding its Caribbean footprint by continuously increasing its services across Eastern Caribbean. As of now, the airline is flying to Barbados, Grenada, Antigua, Dominica, St Vincent, St Kitts and Nevis and now Guyana (subject to government approval).



The increase in its services is marking not just new routes but also a step towards deeper regional integration in the Caribbean as more travellers are now choosing LIAT for their routine travels.



It also signals a fresh start and a promising future ahead for the airline as it strives to become the premier choice for travellers seeking to travel regularly between the sister islands in the region.