Antigua and Barbuda: First ever One Nation Music Festival all set for Jan 11-12

Government of Antigua and Barbuda to host One Nation Music Festival celebrating the music and culture of the region.

Antigua and Barbuda has announced the dates for the “One Nation Music Festival”. The two-day festival is scheduled to take place on January 11 to 12. The major festival is expected to attract a massive crowd.

Hosted by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, the authorities believe that this the event aims to deliver an unforgettable experience while celebrating the vibrant music and the rich culture of around the region.

Grammy Nominated Shenseea & Reggae Superstar Barrington Levy to perform

The festival will start on January 11 with a diverse lineup featuring headliners Grammy Nominated Jamaican sensation Shenseea and Reggae Superstar Barrington Levy.

They will be joined by several other artists including Original Burning Flames, Claudette Peteres, Tian Winter & Iconic, Asher Otto and Itchy Feet, Kid Fresh, Young Vice, Empress and Triple K International.

Meanwhile, the DJs including Jime, King Warrior, International DJ Quest and DJ Trixx will keep the vibes all night while Ibis, Jesse Fyah and Supa Dymond will host the night to ensure a lively atmosphere throughout the night.

One Nation Music Festival’s first night will feature an exclusive experience for the ones seeking a premium experience with the Vice Versa Love All-Inclusive Lounge. In this lounge, guests can expect top tier food and drinks, with Remy Martin leading as the special drink of the night while Carib will be the beer of choice.

The second night on January 12 will continue with an inspiring Gospel Night featuring well known headliners including Pastor Tim Godfrey, Pastor Donnie McClurkin and JohnMark Wiggan. Along with them, local performers will take the stage including Blessed Messenger, ABYSO and Choir, Rashid Walker, ROXY, Naycha Kid, Beverly Danvers, Sean Joseph and Robyn Joseph.

While talking about hosting this first ever music festival, Chairperson of Festivals Commission, Elizabeth Makhoul said that her team is excited to present the One Nation Music Festival and this event embodies the unity with cultural spirit.

She added that this year they are proud to evolve from a one-day concert into a full fledge music festival, allowing the performers to showcase the best of reggae, soca and gospel over two nights.

She further encouraged everyone to come out and show their support and pave the way for a three-day festival in 2026.