Adrianna Younge’s body flown to US for 2nd autopsy as drowning claim sparks outrage

Guyana: The body of the deceased 11-year-old Adrianna Younge arrived in the United States on Monday for a second autopsy and advanced forensic testing to determine the exact cause of her death. This comes after her family denied accepting the initial autopsy results which claimed she died by drowning.

According to the information, the young child was found dead on April 24 in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, Guyana, just a day after she visited the hotel with her family and went missing.

Credible sources claim that Adrianna’s body was flown out of Georgetown, Guyana through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport early Monday. It is reported that the flight made a brief stop in Miami before continuing to Atlanta.

Reportedly, two US based pathologists are expected to conduct a more thorough examination at a specialised forensic facility to determine the cause of her death. Younge’s relatives also travelled to the United States on Sunday evening ahead of the arrival of her body.

Since the child’s death, her father Subrian Younge, has been vocal in his rejection of the official examination held in Guyana that his daughter drowned. These results were determined by a team of three man, including two foreign pathologists.

Overwhelmed by grief, the father had publicly clutched a portrait of his daughter and insister and there is more to this than drowning.

Notably, after the child went missing, a search party was launched to locate her, but she wasn't found anywhere. However, 24 hours later, the child was discovered in the same swimming pool where she had reportedly been having a great time with her family members. This sparked a major controversy, with locals and the family questioning the authorities: if the child was in the swimming pool the entire time, why couldn't anyone locate her during those 24 hours?

This case has ignited national outrage and has triggered widespread protests, arson attacks and violent clashes of local with police. Protestors also torched the Double Day Hotel where the body of the child was found, along with the residence of the hotel’s owner. At least two civilians were shot fatally by police in separate incidents connected to this unrest and several other officers were injured during the brutal confrontations.

Moreover, public trust in police officials dropped right after the Guyana Police Force falsely claimed that the CCTV footage showed Adrianna Younge leaving the hotel in a car however this assertion was later proven to be untrue as she was found dead inside the hotel premises.