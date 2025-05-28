Trinidad: 21-year-old killed in targeted shooting aimed at Maharaj family — 3rd attack in 2 weeks

Trinidad and Tobago: A targeted attack on the owner of the R&J Cell Tech Owner’s son, Shane Maharaj, ended in tragedy on Tuesday when a young employee was shot and killed during the attack near the Cross-Crossing Interchange. The incident took place near the VEMCOTT traffic lights in San Fernando, Trinidad.

According to the reports, the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Saleem Abdool who succumbed to gunshot wounds shortly after being rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital. At the time of the incident, the victim was driving Shane Maharaj’s van while he himself was behind the wheel of new, yet to be licensed car.

The preliminary investigations revealed that the shooting took place just before noon while Abdool was driving a Toyota Hilux along with his employer Shane Maharaj following him closely behind in an unlicensed Mercedes Benz car.

Investigators found that Abdool and Maharaj had switched vehicles shortly before the tragic incident and it is being believed that this move saved Maharaj’s life as the attack targeted him. Police suspect that the gunmen thought Maharaj was at the wheel of the Hilux when they started firing in the direction of the vehicle, discharging at least three rounds through the driver’s side window.

After being shot, Maharaj’s employee Abdool lost control of his vehicle and collided into the back of the Mercedes following which the gunmen fled the scene. Shane, who is believed to be the intended target, escaped the incident unharmed.

Notably, this attack marks the 3rd violent incident which involved the members of the Maharaj family within the last two weeks. On Friday, gunmen opened fire on a vehicle which belonged to the boyfriend of Lisa Maharaj.

That followed an earlier ambush on May 13, when Lisa Maharaj herself narrowly escaped death in a terrifying ambush near Gulf City Mall. It is reported that armed men in a while-coloured B-14 rammed her SUV during heavy rain. Initially, she believed it was an accident, but she became alarmed when the vehicle that hit her began reversing in sync with hers.

Talking about the incident, Lisa recalled the terrifying moment one of the suspects tried to open her SUV door. She immediately locked it and drove straight to the nearest police station. Two shots were fired, of which one pierced the driver’s door and narrowly missed her.

Police in Trinidad said that they are investigating the incidents but the motive behind this string of violence attacks remains unclear as of now.