Guyana: 68-year-old pensioner robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight, shotgun stolen

According to police reports, the tragic incident took place around 5:50 p.m. on September 30, as the 68-year-old pensioner from Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice was reportedly driving through his area when he was intercepted by two men on motorcycle who forced him to stop his vehicle and demanded he give his valuables.

According to the pensioner, he complied with the demands as he was scared as one of the two men on the motorbike was armed with a shotgun.

The two men ended up relieving the 68-year-old pensioner of a quantity of cash, shotgun, and other personal items that were with him in his vehicle before the two men escaped on their motorbike.

Various police ranks from the East La Penitence Police Station in Guyana, led by a Sergeant, immediately responded to the scene. Investigators also reported that they would soon review CCTV footage from nearby cameras in the crime scene to identify the armed robbers.

The police have so far questioned the people living in the area but no suspect has been located yet. The Guyana Police Force have launched a probe into the robbery incident although the 68-year-old pensioner sustained no injuries from the robbery. Citizens of Guyana have condemned the acts and are calling for justice from the local authorities.