Lucian Carnival 2025: Global Celebrities and Influencers shine in Saint Lucia’s Biggest Festival

Saint Lucia: The Carnival celebrations in Saint Lucia dubbed ‘Lucian Carnival’ remains a top event throughout the Caribbean, drawing international celebrities and influencers to the island's streets. The 2025 carnival edition brought on board some of the top female artists in music, fashion, and social media, which further enhanced the island's reputation on a global stage.

International Icons bring extra sparkle to Lucian Carnival 2025

Chloe Bailey embraces Lucian Culture

Grammy-nominated artist and actress Chloe Bailey has become a devoted participant in the Lucian Carnival, attending every year since 2023. In 2023, she made her debut at the festival and has been returning every year since. She went a step further to show her support for Saint Lucia by recording her album "Trouble In Paradise” there in 2024.

Notably, the album cover featured the island’s silhouette as a great example of her connection to the country. Also in 2025, she again proved her love for St Lucian culture by returning for the festival.

Queen of Soca Patrice Roberts performs at Saint Lucian Carnival 2025

Soca queen Patrice Roberts came with full force at Lucian Carnival 2025. She is known for putting on a dazzling display of performances and unmatched energy. Patrice has left audiences in awe, both in person and on the street.

Once again her performance at the Saint Lucian Carnival 2025 proved that she is the Queen of Soca and that no one else can take her spot. Fans went wild to see her take the carnival by storm with her music, style, and rhythm.

Angela Simmons debuts at Lucian Carnival 2025

Angela Simmons, a big name in the influencer and entrepreneurship world, also got in on the action for the first time. While she has been to St Lucia before, this was her first time attending the Carnival.

She brought her large-scale social media following and bold fashion to the stage for this year’s Carnival. Her viral mas outfits brought even more international attention to the festival across the globe.

Shayla Mitchell partners with Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Top beauty influencer Shayla “MakeupShayla” Mitchell partnered with Saint Lucia Tourism Authority this year. With a follower count of over 3 million on Instagram and hundreds of thousands on YouTube, Shayla used her platform to put the Lucian Carnival in the international spotlight. Her videos and posts gave fans a tour into the beauty and excitement of the event.