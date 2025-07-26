Saturday, 26th July 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Lucian Carnival 2025: Global Celebrities and Influencers shine in Saint Lucia’s Biggest Festival

The 2025 carnival edition featured some of the island’s top female talents in music, fashion, and social media, boosting the island’s global reputation.

Saturday, 26th July 2025

Saint Lucia: The Carnival celebrations in Saint Lucia dubbed ‘Lucian Carnival’ remains a top event throughout the Caribbean, drawing international celebrities and influencers to the island's streets. The 2025 carnival edition brought on board some of the top female artists in music, fashion, and social media, which further enhanced the island's reputation on a global stage.

International Icons bring extra sparkle to Lucian Carnival 2025

Chloe Bailey embraces Lucian Culture 

Grammy-nominated artist and actress Chloe Bailey has become a devoted participant in the Lucian Carnival, attending every year since 2023. In 2023, she made her debut at the festival and has been returning every year since. She went a step further to show her support for Saint Lucia by recording her album "Trouble In Paradise” there in 2024. 

Notably, the album cover featured the island’s silhouette as a great example of her connection to the country. Also in 2025, she again proved her love for St Lucian culture by returning for the festival.

Queen of Soca Patrice Roberts performs at Saint Lucian Carnival 2025 

Soca queen Patrice Roberts came with full force at Lucian Carnival 2025. She is known for putting on a dazzling display of performances and unmatched energy. Patrice has left audiences in awe, both in person and on the street. 

Once again her performance at the Saint Lucian Carnival 2025 proved that she is the Queen of Soca and that no one else can take her spot. Fans went wild to see her take the carnival by storm with her music, style, and rhythm.

Angela Simmons debuts at Lucian Carnival 2025 

Angela Simmons, a big name in the influencer and entrepreneurship world, also got in on the action for the first time. While she has been to St Lucia before, this was her first time attending the Carnival

She brought her large-scale social media following and bold fashion to the stage for this year’s Carnival. Her viral mas outfits brought even more international attention to the festival across the globe.

Shayla Mitchell partners with Saint Lucia Tourism Authority 

Top beauty influencer Shayla “MakeupShayla” Mitchell partnered with Saint Lucia Tourism Authority this year. With a follower count of over 3 million on Instagram and hundreds of thousands on YouTube, Shayla used her platform to put the Lucian Carnival in the international spotlight. Her videos and posts gave fans a tour into the beauty and excitement of the event.

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Marcella Liburd.
Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis: Wingrove George arrest 'vindictive' – opposition

Saturday, 26th July 2025

Uncategorised

Ex-PM says St Kitts and Nevis suffering political ‘buyer’s remorse’

Saturday, 26th July 2025

Uncategorised

China invests in Antigua and Barbuda's housing programme

Saturday, 26th July 2025

Gun violence in St Lucia: Man shot dead famous photographer Tervelle Gabriel at home
Uncategorised

Gun violence in St Lucia: Man shot dead famous photographer Tervelle Gabr...

Saturday, 26th July 2025

Grenada's 2022 budget to announce this Friday
Uncategorised

Grenada's 2022 budget to announce this Friday

Saturday, 26th July 2025

Ras Mo, Dominican Cultural Activity dies, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Dominican Cultural Activist Ras Mo dies in US, PM Skerrit extends condole...

Saturday, 26th July 2025

World

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: A clamorous journey amid Pregnancy News

Saturday, 26th July 2025

Trinidad and Tobago

$25M Cocaine Seized Off Portugal in Joint Operation Led by Trinidad and T...

Saturday, 26th July 2025