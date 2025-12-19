Trinidad: TikTok user placed on $20,000 bond for inciting violence against PM Kamla 

The accused, Alianna Samaroo, also known as 'Pretty Alianna' on TikTok, is a mother of two and a resident of Chaguanas.

Trinidad and Tobago: A TikTok personality who incited violence against Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad Bissessar on social media through a series of posts is placed on bond for three years since December 18. Officials reported that the accused appeared before the court on December 3 but was sentenced on December 18.

The accused had been identified as Alianna Samaroo, also known as “Pretty Alianna,” on her TikTok page. She is a resident of Chaguanas and is a mother of two.

According to media reports, the accused was presented before the court of justice Marissa, on December 3, to the charge under the Emergency Powers Regulations,

where she admitted her crime and pleaded guilty. But the court did not sentence her that day and rescheduled her hearing for December 18, where court ordered Samaroo to enter a $20,000 bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for a period of three years.

However, the court warned her under the terms of the order, no conviction will be recorded for the offence to which she pleaded guilty, provided she does not breach the bond. “If she committed another offence during the period of three years, then she will be called in court and then will be charged for the original charges according to law,” the justice stated.

Originally, the case started in late November, when the woman started posting several offensive videos on her TikTok channel allegedly calling the Venezuelan President to attack the President and to take out the whole cabinet.

Following which the TTPS arrested her from her apartment on Phyllis Lane, Chaguanas, and held in custody for two days. She was then interrogated by the female officers and after that, was charged with breaching the Emergency Powers Regulations under the ongoing State of Emergency.

The officers stated that at the time of the hearing she was represented by her attorneys Shiva Boodoo and Roshni Balkaran-Boodoo, who argued that “she did this in anger and she had no intention of doing it.” Due to which the court did not sentence her for the original charges under the law which is a fine of up to $100,000 and imprisonment for five years.

In an interview before the hearing, the mother of the accused stated that “I know my daughter is guilty, but I hope she will be released and reunited with us before Christmas.”

This case has brought a significant attention of the community of Trinidad and Tobago, where the police officers are issuing a warning to the citizens to be “considerate what they are posting on social media, and any threat towards the nation or attempt to destabilize the country will face prosecution.”