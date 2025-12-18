Trinidad and Tobago: Taxi driver robbed of vehicle; 22-year-old suspect in custody

The victim reported that suspect approached the driver’s side, switched off the engine, removed the keys from the ignition and ordered him out of the vehicle.

Trinidad and Tobago: Twenty-two-year-old Shakquan Parks is in police custody after allegedly robbing a 36-year-old man of his vehicle while the victim was providing a drop-off in the North Eastern Settlement area.

According to reports, the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. as the 36-year-old man, of Junction Road, Sangre Grande who operates a taxi service, was hired by Parks of North Eastern Settlement to drop him off at Immortelle Crescent, Road 3.

After he found Parks near Kamal’s Mini Mart along the Eastern Main Road, Parks who was known to the victim for about seven months reportedly exited the vehicle as they arrived near Lot No. 5.

But after he exited the vehicle, Parks reportedly came to the driver's side, switched off the engine and removed the keys away from the ignition before the 36-year-old driver could react.

The 36-year-old driver recalled that quickly he noticed several unknown individuals surrounding the car as Parks asked him to exit the vehicle, fearing for his life. The 36-year-old quickly got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Escaping to the Ojoe Road Recreation Ground where he later took a taxi to the Sangre Grande Police Station and made a report.

Officers including Cpl Khan, WPC Moses, PC Boyd and WPC Walcott, who were on mobile patrol accompanied the victim back to where his vehicle was taken where he identified 22-year-old Shakquan Parks as the main suspect.

The officers took Parks into custody for further investigations and later recovered the 36-year-old victim’s stolen silver Mazda 323 on Park Avenue Extension, Road 1, North Eastern Settlement, which was conveyed to the Sangre Grande Police Station as enquiries into the incident continue.