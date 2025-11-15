Jamaica: Teacher and daughter found with throats slashed, police launch major investigation 

Senior Superintendent Hopton Nicholson said police were alerted shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday by the Bridgeport Primary principal, who reported that Pinnock had been absent from work for two days.

Jamaica: The police have launched an investigation into the brutal murder of 29-year-old Tara Pinnock and her daughter 14-year-old Talia Wright after their bodies were found at their home with multiple stab wounds and their necks slashed in Mount View Estate in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Thursday afternoon.

According to Senior Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, Head of the St Catherine North Police Division, authorities received an alert sometime after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday from the principal of Bridgeport Primary, where Pinnock worked, after she had not reported to work for two consecutive days.

Upon the police’s quick response to the 29-year-old’s home in Mount View Estate, Spanish Town, St Catherine, they found the door locked and forced their way inside, only to discover the mother and daughter lying in a pool of blood on the bedroom floor. The killer responsible secured the apartment located along the Keystone area in Spanish Town before leaving the scene.

The police investigators have theorized the brutal murder of the mother and daughter at their home in Mount View as a possible result of a domestic dispute that turned fatal, leaving the two murdered.

Following the shocking discovery, an investigation has also been launched to find the circumstances which led to this incident. Police are also urging Brandon Maine, a taxi operator who plies the Naggo Head to Spanish Town route in St Catherine, to report immediately to the nearest police station after he was named as a person of interest in the double murder.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Jamaicans have taken to Facebook to express their shock and grief over the brutal murder as the country is still recovering from Hurricane Melissa. One user wrote, “Truly heart wrenching, May God comfort all the broken families and friends sending love.”