‘Worst Food Ever’: Digital Nomad Cara Celeste West ranks Belize among worst destinations

Digital Nomad Mother Cara Celeste West has ranked Belize at the 9th position in her list of worst and best destinations to travel, saying that the island has the worst food

Belize: TikTok sensation Cara Celeste West who is a digital nomad has ranked Belize among her list of least favourite destinations saying that the island has the worst food.

Cara, who travels with her husband and daughter, has visited numerous countries worldwide and ranked this one as the 9th worst destination. In contrast, she ranked Playa del Carmen in Mexico as the 10th worst, making this country the top worst destination for her.

The travel enthusiast in her TikTok reel said, “Number nine Placencia, Belize. Okay, don't come for me in the comments. But Belize was the destination with the worst food.” She said that while she was anticipating that the island had so much spice and flavours, but it turned out to be so bland and mediocre.

Cara also said that transportation was also very expensive, and she felt as if she was eaten alive by mosquitoes. “I'm glad I went, but it's not a place I'm excited to return to,” she added.

The tiktoker who went for a vacation to Belize in December 2024 also shared top five things which travellers need to know before coming for a trip to this island. This included transportation for which she suggested a golf cart saying that is because gas prices in Belize are pretty high because it has be imported, making ground transportation expensive.

Cara also said that grocery stores in Belize often don’t have any air conditioning as imported items are actually pretty expensive especially if one has a speciality diet like being vegan or gluten free.

“Also, a lot of produce at the grocery stores isn’t very fresh and you’ll find the best produce at markets and local farms,” she added.

The third point she reminded was people should not bring their natural insect repellent because it is not going to work, and they will need something stronger. Another point was food and drinks under which Cara pointed out that drinks in Belize are really good especially the piña coladas. Lastly, she said that if people are travelling with their kids, they must carry a copy of their birth certificate to enter the country.

Following her comments on Belize being one of the worst destinations to visit, she was met by anger and frustration from locals who took to Facebook to say, “Don’t come back. We don’t need people like you!” Another local said, “BELIZE IS okay without you! So please never come back, we don't need you. Our country is a tropical paradise full of adventures.”