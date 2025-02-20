Belize halts sugarcane season for the first time ever due to impassable roads, heavy rains

This is the first time in Belize’s history that the Sugar Cane season has been temporarily halted.

Belize: The 2024-2025 sugarcane season in Belize has been temporarily halted following a crucial meeting among major industry stakeholders. The decision to halt operations comes due to the inability of farmers to deliver the necessary quality and quantity of sugarcane needed for the mill to function at optimal capacity.

This marks the first time in Belize’s history that the Sugar Cane season has been put on a pause.

According to the information, a major factor which contributed to this setback is the deteriorated condition of sugar roads which has significantly hindered farmers’ access to mature cane fields. The authorities further said that persistent rains have made the situation worse and have created boggy conditions which further restrict movement and harvesting efforts.

Sources also indicate that the sugar crop will be on hold for at least ten days as authorities work to address these major challenges. This pause is anticipated to have a major economic impact on the northern districts of Orange Walk and Corozal, where sugar production is a cornerstone of the local economy.

Apart from the direct effects on farmers and mill operators, the suspension has also raised concerns for the energy sector. With no sugarcane being processed, there is a consequent shortage of bagasse which is important for powering the BELCOGEN power plant. It is said that this could lead to further economic repercussions in the coming days.

As of now, the industry leaders and government officials in Belize are closely monitoring the situation with efforts underway to mitigate the effects and resume operations as soon as conditions allow. While there have also been stoppages in the past, as far as the officials know, none of them have been because of severe road conditions.

Moreover, in order to address this major issue the government has also in place the Building the Adaptive Capacity of Sugarcane Farmers in Northern Belize (BACSuF) project which is a transformative five year initiative designed to boost the resilience of Northern Belize’s sugarcane industry in the face of climate change.

Notably, a collaborative effort between the Government of Belize (GOB), SIRDI, BSI, BSCFA, NSCGA, PSCPA, CSCPA, and the CCCCC, BACSuF is the first sugarcane-specific agricultural project approved by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) through an application by the CCCCC.

This project is reportedly valued at US$38,841,300 of which US$25,000,000 is the GCF Grant, while the remaining is counterpart contribution. The project addresses critical agronomic, technological, economic, and institutional barriers, aiming to secure the future of the industry and the livelihoods it supports.