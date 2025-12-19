Jamaica: Elderly man hospitalised after being shot as gunmen torch vehicle in Clarendon 

Officers responded to the scene on Wednesday after receiving a report from an anonymous caller, finding an elderly man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jamaica: A 65-year-old man from Clarendon was shot by unknown assailants, who also set his vehicle on fire, on December 17 at around 8:13 p.m. in the community of Narine Castle, James Hill, Clarendon. The victim is hospitalised and is receiving treatment, said the officials.

According to the Frankfield police, they received a report of the incident from an anonymous caller on Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene and discovered an elderly man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The wounds were fresh, and he was bleeding profusely, prompting officers to immediately transport him to the nearest hospital for treatment. Upon arrival, medical staff assessed his condition and swiftly transferred him to the operating theatre.

One of the witnesses who reported the incident to police told officers that at around 8:13 p.m., he heard a loud noise that sounded like a gunshot. He later went outside to check and discovered a vehicle on fire. Since then the police officers have started their investigation into the matter and are collecting evidence. They are also gathering videos of the area and are trying to locate the suspects.

Authorities stated that the Frankfield police are investigating the matter. They also confirmed that the victim is alive and in stable condition but remains hospitalised and is receiving treatment.

The officers urged the community of Nairne Castle in James Hill to help them arrest the suspects. They said, “If anyone has any information regarding the incident or about the suspects, then please come forward and report us. We will keep your identity private and will be responsible for your safety.”

This incident shocked the community of Narine Castle as people are terrified and are trying to figure out what is happening in their community. Many people took to Facebook to express their feelings as one user Marcia Green commented “I don’t know what is happening in our nation, people are trying to kill elders now. God please have some mercy.”