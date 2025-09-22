Trinidad and Tobago: Official Weather Forecast for September 22

The forecast also indicates a 40% chance of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, which may develop from early morning and continue into the late afternoon.

Trinidad and Tobago: Official weather forecast for today, September 22, has been issued at 5:56 a.m, for Trinidad and Tobago and the remainder of the Lesser Antilles. Today will be mostly sunny and hazy with periods of partly cloudy skies forecast. The clouds will bring isolated light to moderate showers over most areas.

The forecast also reports a 40% chance of more heavy rainfall and thunderstorms which will develop from early morning into the late afternoon. This shows that residents and travelers should remain alert of unstable weather conditions which are most likely to occur.

At night ,skies will be partially cloudy, with a high chance of light to moderate showers in some areas. In terms of heavy showers or thunderstorms, gusty winds, street flooding and ponding may occur in low-lying areas. These are common risks during heavy rain periods in Trinidad and Tobago.

Another factor mentioned in the report is the presence of Sahara dust in the atmosphere. This dust may cause poor air quality and also affects people with allergies and respiratory issues. People who notice changes in air quality due to these issues are being advised to take preventative measures like spending less time outside or using protective masks.

Temperatures are expected to remain high today. At Piarco, a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius last night, which is expected to be followed by a high temperature of up to 33 degrees. In Tobago, Crown Point recorded a 25.4 degree low last night and is expecting a high temperature of 32 degrees Celsius today.

Sea conditions will remain moderate. In open waters, waves will range from 1.0 to 1.5 meters, while in sheltered areas, there will be slight waves between 0.5 to 1.0 meter. Officials are advising fishermen, small craft operators, and sea bathers to stay cautious and aware of these conditions.