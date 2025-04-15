Guyana to unveil first-ever World Trade Center this October ahead of global WTCA forum

The World Trade Center, set to open at Lot 44 High Street in Kingston, will be the first of its kind in the CARICOM region.

Guyana is all set to open its first ever World Trade Center in Georgetown on October 21, 2025, ahead of the highly anticipated World Trade Centers Association’s (WTCA) Members Forum in New York. This significant announcement was officially made by Chief Executive Chairman Komal Samaroo during an invitation to global delegates at WTCA’s 55th annual General Assembly in France last week.

According to the information, this Center will be located at Lot 44 High Street, Kingston and it will be the first of its kind in the CARICOM region. The launch of the World Trade Center will coincide with the ongoing economic boom of Guyana which will be fuelled by its rapidly expanding energy sector, robust investment climate and infrastructure growth.

An official statement from World Trade Center Georgetown (WTCG) emphasised that the centre strives to position Guyana and the wider Caribbean as a major hub for global trade and investment. The event will also feature remarks from business executives, government leaders and international trade experts.

The Executive Director of WTCG Wesley Kirton noted that the timing enables global WTCA delegates attending the New York forum on October 28 to conveniently visit Guyana and also explore investment opportunities across sectors including mining, agriculture, tourism, energy and manufacturing.

Kirton said that the opening will allow delegates attending the WTCA meeting from across the globe could conveniently visit Guyana if they wish to do so.

Meanwhile, CEC Samaroo said that the official opening of building a center in the capital city Georgetown will take place as Guyana has now emerged as one of the fastest growing economies internationally which is driven by its burgeoning energy sector and infrastructure development.

In his letter of invitation, he invited everyone to experience this new experience on the island nation and highlighted that the opening of the World Trade Centre Georgetown signals not only Guyana’s but the CARICOM’s commitment to foster global business relations and its aim to serve as a major player in international commerce.