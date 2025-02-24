CARICOM Summit 2025: PM Skerrit calls for action, unity and regional resilience

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit joined his regional counterparts at the 48th Regular Meeting of CARICOM in Barbados from February 19 to 21, 2025. During the ceremony, he emphasised the viral role CARICOM plays in advocating for the Caribbean region and said that it is a collective voice, shield and a bridge towards a stronger future.

“Yes, there are challenges, but there are also undeniable successes. The real issue is not what we decide, but how we implement,” said Dr Skerrit.

He said that true regional progress demands that the leaders as Caribbean people commit to strengthening CARICOM, not just in words but in action adding that, “The question is, are we ready to take that step towards implementation? I believe we can. I believe we must.”

The Prime Minister said that CARICOM is the only entity within the Caribbean that is advocating on their behalf, and it is the only organised structure. He further pointed out the several positive contributions CARICOM has made including the Caribbean Examination Council, regional security systems, disaster management, and efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about the general meeting, he said that it aimed at fostering regional collaboration to address several pressing issues such as crime, climate change and food security. He added that the meeting took place to promote inclusive growth and the sustainable development.

Notably, the two-day summit focused on several matters of concerns of the small island developing states and the Dominican leader noted that they are working to discover effective ways of enhancing the financial sustainability of the region by curbing issues such as food, climate change and nutrition security.

The Prime Minister also shared several glimpses of the summit on his official social media account and outlined that the meeting took place under the theme “Strength in Unity: Forging Caribbean Resilience, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.” He also emphasised that the two-day summit focused on climate change, food and nutrition security, financial sustainability, the ongoing challenges in Haiti, regional security, digital resilience and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).