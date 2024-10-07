Roston Chase, Aaron Jones lead Saint Lucia Kings to lift first-ever CPL trophy

The citizens of Saint Lucia and the team’s fans were seen dancing in the ground and celebrating the victory on the calypso beats.

Saint Lucia Kings won the trophy of 2024 Caribbean Premier League for securing victory against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final match on Sunday night. At Providence National Stadium, Kings chased the target in just 18 overs and won their first ever CPL trophy by 6 wickets.

The citizens of Saint Lucia and the team’s fans were seen dancing in the ground and celebrating the victory on the calypso beats. Fans who were present at Guyana also extended gratitude to the team especially to Roston Chase for playing exceptionally in the game and bringing glory to the country.

Even the team, after receiving the trophy, started dancing on the podium to mark the celebration on Sunday night. The crackers were burst, and the winners were awarded with medals and whopping amounts.

The victory was secured by the partnership of 87 runs between Roston Chase and Aaron Jones who clinched the trophy after some starting inconveniences of wicket fall. In the start of the second inning, the Kings lost their four wickets including Faf du Plessis who made 21 runs off 21 deliveries.

After that, Roston Chase provided momentum to the team who made 39 runs off 22 deliveries and won the “Player of the Match”. He also took one wicket in two over spells with 13 runs and was also supported by Mathew Forde who took one wicket in two overs with 11 runs.

The bowlers from Saint Lucia Kings showcased cricket class by restricting the Warriors at 138 runs. Noor Ahmad who was also given “Player of the Tournament” award took three wickets in four over spells with 19 balls.

The toss was won by Saint Lucia Kings who decided to bowl first, sending Warriors for the batting. It featured the batting from Shai Hope who made 22 runs off 24 deliveries and Romario Shepherd who made 19 runs off 9 deliveries.

Wishes have been poured on the team from Saint Lucia including Ernest Hilaire and Prime Minister Philip J Pierre who referred 2024 as the best year for the country. PM Pierre extended greetings and noted that after the Olympic victory, CPL maiden victory is another milestone in their sports industry.

Notably, Guyana Amazon Warriors secured victory in last year’s Caribbean Premier League and played its seventh final this year. Saint Lucia Kings won the trophy after the wait of 11-years and the people expressed delight over the captainship of Faf de Plessis.