CPL 2024: Johnson Charles from Saint Lucia Kings scores 7000 runs in T20Is against Royals

Castries, Saint Lucia: Johnson Charles from Saint Lucia Kings scored 700 runs in the T20Is with his half century against the Barbados Royals in the ongoing 2024 Caribbean Premier League. He achieved milestone at the ground of Providence Stadium with his cricket partner Tim Seifert who scored 5000 T20 runs.

Saint Lucia Kings stood in the first position at the points table with two back-to-back victories against table toppers Barbados Royals. The team won six out of eight matches and secured 12 points in the CPL 2024 with a net run rate of 0.543.

During these matches, Johnson Charles played well with his batting and made the team set the target of 163 runs for Barbados Royals. He scored 53 runs off 41 deliveries and was well supported by Tim Seifert who made 45 runs off 25 deliveries.

However, Barbados Royals restricted to 149 runs in 20 runs with the loss of 8 wickets as David Wiese, Noor Ahmad and Alzarri Joseph took two wickets each in the four-over spell.

In the previous match, Tim Seifert also helped the team to secure the target of 97 runs in just 13 runs with his knock of 21 runs off 17 deliveries.

The 2024 Caribbean Premier League kicked off in August 2024 and now it has reached its final stage. At this stage, every team has been playing to secure top three places in the points table and the journey of Saint Lucia Kings has remained quite roller-costing.

The team also stood in the fourth position of the points table and secured the first position with back-to-back victories in the 2024 CPL.

Currently, the second position is secured by Guyana Amazon Warriors with 10 points by winning five out of seven matches. The third position is secured by Barbados Royals with 10 points by winning four out of eight matches.

Barbados Royals already have reached into the playoffs by winning five out of six matches in the early stage of the tournament. The final is scheduled to be held on October 6, 2024.