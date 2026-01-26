Nevis to St Kitts Cross Channel Swim set for March 28 as event marks 25 years 

The iconic 2.5-mile swim across the Narrows from Oualie Beach in Nevis to Cockleshell Bay in St Kitts offers participants a unique Caribbean experience blending sport, natural beauty and island culture.

St Kitts and Nevis: The highly anticipated Nevis to St Kitts Cross Channel Swim is all set to return on March 28, 2026. This year the swimming event will mark its 25 years of welcoming participants from across the world and will reaffirm itself as a signature open water swimming challenge in the Caribbean region.

The iconic swim cover 2.5 miles or 4.1 kilometres across the Narrow which is also known as the strait that separates the sister islands of Nevis and St Kitts. The event starts at Oualie Beach in Nevis in Nevis and finishes at Cockleshell Bay on St Kitts while offering participants a unique Caribbean experience during their way.

While announcing the date of this year’s event, the officials said that the event continues to grow in global participation and also plays a major role in showcasing the twin island nation as a world class destination for sports tourism.

During the Nevis to St Kitts Cross Channel Swim, swimmers can compete in the official race or choose a more leisurely swim option which makes the event accessible to a wide range of participants. The tourism officials of St Kitts and Nevis asked everyone planning to attend the event to combine the swim with time to explore the islands and enjoy its several local offerings.

They further added that registration details and event information are available on the official Nevis to St Kitts Cross Channel Swim website with opportunities for both competitive and recreational entries.

Over the part 25 years, the event has grown from a small regional challenge into one of the most anticipated open water swimming events in the Caribbean. Every year, the challenge attracts between 400 and 600 participants which includes competitive swimmers, recreational athletes, charity teams as well as first time open water swimmers from North America, Europe, Caribbean and beyond.

In addition to the main swim, the weekend usually includes registration activities, welcome receptions as well as award ceremonies which help boost connections between athletes, visitors and the local community. Families and supporters wait for the participating at the Cockleshell Bay to celebrate them as they reach the finish line.