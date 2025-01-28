Nevis to St Kitts Cross Channel Swim to return for 24th edition in March

Swimmers will cross the 'Narrows,' a strait that separates St Kitts from Nevis and the Caribbean Sea from the Atlantic Ocean, making it a unique ocean swim.

St Kitts and Nevis: The St Kitts Tourism Authority, earlier this week, announced the return of the premier sporting event ‘Nevis to St Kitts Cross Channel Swim’ on March 29, 2025. Returning for its 24th edition, the event this year is set to attract a number of swimmers from across the region and beyond.

This iconic 2.5-mile (4.1 km) swimming challenge will allow swimmers to cross the scenic waters between the Caribbean sister islands of Nevis and St Kitts. The event draws swimmers of all abilities from across the world.

While sharing the details, the tourism authority said that participants will be able to experience the beauty of the Caribbean destination while supporting significant environmental as well as social causes and the international visitors can also enjoy some downtime on the islands before and after the event.

During the race, swimmers will cross the ‘Narrows’ which is a strait that separates not only St Kitts from Nevis, from also the Caribbean Sea from the Atlantic Ocean, making this a unique and authentic ocean swim.

2025 will mark the 24th anniversary of this exciting event and organisers are looking forward to welcoming the international swimmers this year to the Caribbean shores and to the island of St Kitts and Nevis.

They further said that the participants can compete in this open water race or participate in a more leisurely swim utilising fins. Beginning at the Oualie Beach in Nevis and ending at Spice Mill Restaurant in Cockleshell Bay, St Kitts, the event promises to be an exciting experience for everyone involved.

Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson, while sharing the details of the event said that she is proud to support the Nevis to St Kitts Cross Channel Swim which is a thrilling event showcasing the natural beauty of the island and the participants’ determination. She further added that this swim has become a symbol of the vibrant tourism scene which attracts visitors and athletes from across the globe and firmly positions the island as a premier destination for unique and unforgettable experiences.