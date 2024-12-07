Strong public and private investments boost construction industry in Antigua and Barbuda

Confirming this in his budget speech of 2025, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that the construction industry was growing at a rapid pace and was making a significant contribution to the country's economy.

Antigua and Barbuda – An influx of around $900 million from both the public and private sectors has given the much-needed boost to the construction business in Antigua and Barbuda. With this, the construction sector has provided the much-needed push to the local economy of the area.

Confirming this in his budget speech of 2025, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that the construction industry was growing at a rapid pace and was making a significant contribution to the country's economy.

The Prime Minister stated that this also showcased that the confidence of the investors in the effective economic policies of the government was growing.

In the private sector, Airbnb, Jimbly Resort, Hermitage Bay Resort, Carlisle Bay Resort, and the completion of the Royalton Chic Hotel have given a boost to the local construction industry.

While in the public sector, the government invested in housing projects including Booby Alley Housing Development and Louis Hill Housing Project in Barbuda, which have added to the growing construction business in the region.

Besides, several road relaying projects funded by the Caribbean Development Bank have also given a push to this sector.

The Prime Minister said that other than adding to the funds of the nation, the boom in the construction business has led to the creation of jobs for thousands of residents and was also supporting other local businesses.

The funds that have been added to the government coffers can now be further used to promote other developmental works in the nation, the Prime Minister stated.

He added that a large number of projects were slated to commence in the nation during the upcoming year and the projections for the construction business looked very bright.

He said Antigua and Barbuda were now attracting huge investments in the sphere of luxury hotels, and this momentum is likely to continue in the next year also.

He said that the government was also planning on initiating more housing plans in the region, which will also help sustain the growth in the construction business even during the next year.