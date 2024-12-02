Antigua & Barbuda: PM Browne to introduce no new taxes in 2025 fiscal budget

Ahead the launch of the budget, Prime Minister Browne shared a sneak peak, adding that they are anticipated to launch a bundle of new initiatives, and policies.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne is set to provide major set of relief to the general public by announcing no new taxations ahead the release of fiscal budget 2025-2026.

Ahead the launch of the budget, Prime Minister Browne shared a sneak peak, adding that they are anticipated to launch a bundle of new initiatives, and policies. Notably, the fiscal budget 2025-2026 will be presented on coming Thursday.

PM Browne noted that his government strives to support economic growth without the levying any additional financial burdens on people.

A major highlight of the budget will be the Prime Minister’s lauding of the impressive fiscal achievements of the island nation.

He will be outlining how the country has been successful in reducing its debt-to-GDP ratio from a whopping 104 percent in 2014 to around 60 percent this year. He emphasised that this marks the lowest level within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Browne stated that there are also major plans for infrastructure upgrades that will be revealed during the budget address.

Notably, PM Browne plans to emphasise the ongoing enhancements to major highways with several of them have already been completed and others still progressing.

Reportedly, to bolster these efforts, the administration has earmarked a staggering $20 million to acquire heavy duty equipment that are necessary for advancing the road development program.

The Prime Minister outlined that the year has been great for Antigua and Barbuda, and he wants to share the good news with the population.

The government also aims to target full water capacity by August 2025 while new fire engines and garbage trucks will also be coming to the country next year, said the Prime Minister.

Another significant topic which will be discussed during Thursday’s address will include Barbuda Airport Expansion by 2025

Meanwhile, the Budget 2025 will also comprise of providing entrepreneurship support, infrastructure development and enhanced public services.

Overall, it is being expected that the upcoming budget will be focused on improving the lives of all citizens and to boost the overall economy of Antigua and Barbuda.