Elderly man dies after ingesting toxic substance in Trinidad

Police said the man was unresponsive on arrival at the health facility and later died despite medical efforts to save him.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Trinidad and Tobago: An 80-year-old Montrose resident died after ingesting a toxic substance in Chaguanas on Sunday, January 11, 2026, prompting a police investigation.

The victim has been identified as an 80-year-old Indar Singh, resident of Eric Street, Montrose, Trinidad, who was of East Indian descent.

According to reports, the police received a report on January 11, around 2:50 p.m., from the Chaguanas Health Facility who informed them that an elderly man has been brought by the family for treatment after ingesting some poisonous substance.

Following which the officers including PC Harrilal, accompanied by PC Ramkissoon, immediately responded to the facility where the doctor who attended the victim notified them that “the patient has succumbed to his condition.”

The doctor also told the authorities that “on arrival the condition of the victim was not good as he was unresponsive, responding to which medical staff immediately rushed him to the emergency room where they performed treatment to retrieve him but despite their continuous efforts he died.”

Later the officials also spoke to the daughter of the deceased, who told the officers that “Singh had ingested a quantity of liquid herbicide before his death.” Officers also witnessed the victim’s body and noted that the "body showed no visible signs or marks of violence.”

Since then the officers launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and along with this they also ordered the removal of his body for the  post-mortem examination to know the exact cause of death.

Authorities also stated that they are continuing the investigation into the death of Indar while urging the community not to commit suicide or ingest or consume any thing which is dangerous for your precious life.

This incident shocked many people in the community where some residents took to Facebook to express their sorrow and grief as one of the users Sherry commented “so sad, not sure if this is a suicide or if he consumed anything himself, maybe there is some other reason behind his death.”

