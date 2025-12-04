Twist in Gasparillo Murder: Victim’s missing phone found in bar washroom 

Police report that an elderly woman was found bleeding and unresponsive at her residence on December 2, 2025, with a severe neck wound, and was last seen alive just after 1:30 p.m.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 74-year-old Gasparillo woman, Chandra Jury, was found with her throat slit at her San Fabien Road home on the afternoon of Tuesday and hours later her missing cellphone was found in the washroom of a nearby bard which has further deepened the mystery surrounding her death.

According to police officials, a team at the Gasparillo Police Station got a report around 3:05 pm on December 2, 2025, about an elderly woman being found bleeding at her residence. It is said that when the officials arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on a bed upstairs in an unresponsive condition with a severe wound to the left side of her neck. The victim was reportedly last seen alive just after 1:30 pm.

Reports claim that the victim was found by a relative who had tried to contact her several times after she failed to show up for an already scheduled pickup. After getting no answer from her, the relative visited the home and found her upstairs on the bed while gasping for breath.

The District Medical Officer then pronounced her dead on the scene. Meanwhile, a man informed a local reported at the scene that he along with two others had been at Jury’s residence earlier in the afternoon. He added that they were downstairs in her company before leaving to go to a bar for drinks.

The man further claimed that Jury was left alive in company of his wife. While at the bar, he said that he received a call which asked him to return immediately because “something happened.” Upon his return, he found that his neighbour Jury had been attacked and subsequently died.

A relative of Jury was contacted by someone who reported finding the victim’s phone in the washroom of D’ Colonnade Rest and Bar. Homicide investigators are now probing how the device ended up there and whether its discovery is linked to her killing.