Dominica: Author Philbert Aaron launches book on PM Skerrit’s political success 

Dominica: A fresh perspective on Caribbean politics has emerged this week as Dr. Philbert Aaron has officially launched his book featuring Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit. The book titled, “The Eastern Caribbean Political Power Playbook: 10 Strategies Behind Prime Minister Skerrit’s Success” was officially launched on October 8, 2025.

A book that started as an academic analysis has evolved into a deeper exploration of how power, emotion, and social class interact in small island politics.

The Eastern Caribbean Political Power Playbook: 10 Strategies Behind Prime Minister Skerrit’s Success unpacks the leadership framework and governance strategies that have made Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit one of the most influential political figures in the region.

“I could never have imagined I would one day document his transformation from an unlikely thirty-one-year-old Prime Minister into the Caribbean's most enduring political leader,” Dr. Aaron reflected on his newly released book stating that he had first met Roosevelt Skerrit as his high school teacher.

But spent over two decades watching the highly accomplished Prime Minister Skerrit evolve from what critics dismissed as a "newborn lamb" into what the author now comes to recognize as an "Iron Mother," a tough yet nurturing, strategic yet deeply connected to his people.

Dr. Aaron, who serves as Dominica's Ambassador to the United Nations, was reportedly a close observer who had a front-row seat to witness how the young PM Skerrit, from the small village of Vieille Case mastered what he called the "politics of touch." which is a unique form of leadership where Skerrit was open to drive a constituent to the hospital, intervene with police on their behalf, or counsel them in their homes.

An intimate style of governance, which Dr. Aaron discovered, was not just personal preference but a sophisticated response to the demands of leading a small island state.

“The story I tell in this book is not just about Skerrit's political success. It's about understanding how democracy actually works in small states, where the distance between leader and citizen is measured not in protocols but in personal relationships.”

The author emphasised that through his research and personal experience, he uncovered how the Eastern Caribbean has developed its own unique political model, one that challenges conventional wisdom about democratic governance.

Dr. Philbert Aaron, Permanent Representative of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the United Nations admitted that his work started as an academic research but gradually developed into a book as there was much to unpack.

While calling on everyone to read his book, the author noted, “Whether you're a political scientist, a student of leadership, or simply interested in how democracy adapts to different contexts, this book offers insights into a political model that has remained largely unexplored until now.”

He added that it is more than just a Caribbean story but a window into how small states can create their own path to democratic success, even as they navigate the challenges of the modern world.