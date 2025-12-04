Election Day Scandal: UWP’s Descartes caught with $30000 and Joseph with $12000 in Saint Lucia 

Investigators report that former Castries South candidate Tommy Descartes was arrested after police acted on allegations he and others may have been attempting to influence voters with cash.

Saint Lucia: The Saint Lucia Police Force has confirmed that they are investigating two-election day incidents involving senior United Workers Party figures after officers discovered large sums of cash near different polling stations as Saint Lucians headed to the polls on December 1st, 2025. Both the individuals are being surrounded with allegations of vote-buying with neither of them accepting the accusations or providing clarity on why they were carrying such significant amounts of money on election day.

Investigators say former Castries South candidate Tommy Descartes was arrested after police acted on reports alleging that he and others may have been attempting to influence voters with cash.

A senior law enforcement official confirmed that Descartes was located and searched during which officers found close to $30,000 in cash. He was taken into custody along with other individuals and is being held at the Centralized Community Safety Centre in Castries. Descartes was released later that night after results have been cleared.

Meanwhile, in a separate Election Day encounter, Police confirmed that UWP deputy leader and Castries Southeast candidate Guy Joseph was found with over $12,000 near a polling station. Joseph was not, however, arrested as confirmed by him as the police asked him to surrender the cash or be detained of which he chose to surrender the cash.

Authorities stressed that both matters remain under active investigation, and no charges have been yet announced against both politicians. Police have not disclosed whether the discoveries of the cash were connected to any offence and neither Descartes nor Joseph has publicly addressed the circumstances surrounding the election day events.

Both of them are facing a lot of backlash from general public as they still continue to lie through their social media accounts with Descartes saying, “Let’s remain focused… don’t be consumed by the propaganda!”

However locals are calling the police to conduct thorough investigations into both the incidents and charge them if they are guilty.

Notably, the United Workers Party faced a massive defeat in 2025 general elections in Saint Lucia as they managed to secure only a single seat while the Labour secured 14 seats, securing a clean sweep victory.