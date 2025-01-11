Bahamasair lands Boeing 737 in Bimini with 122 passengers

Bahamasair is serving as the official carrier for the highly anticipated One Foxxy Weekend being held in Bimini from January 10 to 12, 2025.

Bahamasair brought together 122 passengers to the Bimini island on their new aircraft- a Boeing 737. The passenger plane landed on Friday after taking off from Nassau.

Operated solely by the Government of Bahamas- the air carrier stated that the landing of Boeign 737 in the Bimini "is more than an aviation achievement. It signifies Bahamasair' committment to enhance airlift capacity".

Notably, the flight touched down on the island on January 10, 2025, which was dubbed as the ‘Majority Rule Day Holiday’ in Bimini.



The launch of this inaugural Boeing flight comes at the perfect time when the demand to travel to Bimini is expected to be on a rise because of the One Foxxy Weekend taking place from 10 to 13 January. It honours entrepreneur and philanthropist Adrian Fox and is anticipated to draw thousands of visitors to the northern island.

While sharing the update through its official Facebook account, the airline remarked, “On January 10th, 2025—Majority Rule Day—Bahamasair proudly welcomed 122 passengers to Bimini on its inaugural flight.”



According to an official statement from the airline, the Boeing 737 offers increased passenger capacity, greater fuel efficiency and a more comfortable travel experience. The airline also emphasised that this new service will significantly enhance visitor arrivals and stimulate economic activity.





“This inaugural flight is a momentous occasion not only for Bahamasair and Bimini but for the entire Bahamas,” noted the airline.

The crew for the groundbreaking flight included Captain Lemuel Ferguson, First Officer Sidney Woodside, Senior Flight Attendant Cecelia Forbes Jordan and flight attendants Shanique Colebrooke and T’Azure Demeritte. The airline further lauded the staff and said that their professionalism and dedication were crucial in making the inaugural flight a seamless and memorable experience.



