Saint Lucia Polls 2025 Live: Real-time updates, turnout figures, early trends & final results
Voters, election officials, and observers are preparing for a full day of steady activity as Saint Lucians head to the polls to shape the country's next chapter.
Written by Monika Walker
Published
Updated
Saint Lucia is preparing for a major democratic exercise as the nation heads to the polls today (December 1, 2025). Across all 17 constituencies, final arrangements have been completed, and polling stations have opened at 6 am.
Voters, election officials and observers are gearing up for what is expected to be a full day of steady activity as Saint Lucians cast their ballots and shape the country’s next chapter. As the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) and United Workers Party (UWP) are giving head-to-head, the election has drawn widespread public interest.
Prime Minister Phillip J. Pierre, who is leading the SLP into a general election for the second consecutive occasion called the poll almost one year before the constitutional deadline. He also remains confident that the party will maintain or even improve on the 13 seats which it won during the July 2021 election.
WIC News’ live coverage begins the moment voting starts and will bring real-time developments, turnout updates and key moments from constituencies across the island nation.
Latest Updates
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Vieux Fort North Resident Describes “Happy, Cheerful” Atmosphere at Beaufort Combined School
A resident of Vieux Fort North, Jacqueline Zobel, shared her experience at the Beaufort Combined School this morning as voters continued to arrive steadily. She said volunteers have been helping to guide electors, collect information, and assist individuals who need support getting to their polling stations.
A Vieux Fort North resident shared her thoughts after casting her ballot.— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Follow for live updates - https://t.co/ZQiT0GRfK9 #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews #ElectionUpdates #DemocracyInAction #SLP #UWP #wicnews… pic.twitter.com/J6L1IApKLm
Zobel described the mood on the ground as overwhelmingly positive. “The people are happy, they’re cheerful, and you can see the glow on their faces the excitement in their expressions,” she said. According to her, the atmosphere has been encouraging and reflects strong community participation in today’s vote.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: UWP’s Leanna “Lady Lee” Johannes-Paul Says Strong Turnout Shows Voters “Know What They Want”
UWP candidate for Vieux Fort South, Leanna “Lady Lee” Johannes-Paul said that she is impressed by the strong voter turnout across the constituency this morning. She said that the large crowds reflect a population determined to make its voice heard.
“So far it’s quite impressive. People are coming out because they really want to send a message. They know what they want and they are going to do exactly that,” Johannes-Paul said, noting that the turnout is significantly high. More updates ahead as polling continues.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: UWP’s Bradley Felix Encouraged by Strong Turnout in Choiseul/Saltibus
UWP candidate Bradley Felix says he feels confident about his chances as he tours polling divisions in Choiseul/Saltibus. Speaking at the I2 polling division at Mongouge Infant School, Felix said he has already visited several stations and received “very encouraging” feedback from inside agents.
UWP candidate Bradley Felix, speaking at the I2 polling division at Mongouge Infant School in Choiseul/Saltibus, said he feels encouraged about his chances and believes voter turnout is higher than in past elections.— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Follow for live updates - https://t.co/ZQiT0GRfK9… pic.twitter.com/v5wc8u0kGQ
Felix noted that voter turnout appears significantly higher than in the 2021 elections and described it as a positive sign for the United Workers Party. He added that the process has been smooth so far, with no incidents or delays, and encouraged residents to exercise their democratic right. Felix said he is hopeful for what he described as a “very happy outcome” for the UWP by the end of the day.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Stephenson King Says Election Day Running Smoothly; Dismisses Challenger’s Criticisms as “Lacking Credibility”
The Independent candidate from Castries North who is also a Senior Government Minister, Stephenson King, said that the Monday’s voting process has been ‘encouraging’ in spite a few minor hiccups and noted that any issues that emerged were immediately resolved.
He spoke to the local reporters briefly after casting his ballot at the Patricia D James Secondary School and said that procedure took place as expected and that the atmosphere across all the polling stations is reported to be largely positive.
King further responded to comments from his challenger and dismissed criticisms of his performance and that of the government and said that they come from individuals “disconnected from the country” and lacking credibility. He clarified that although he joined the Cabinet after the last election and added that he still serves as an independent representative and has never been offered SLP membership.
King also addressed concerns raised at the Patricia D. James Secondary School where polling officials briefly took a ballot box downstairs to facilitate a disabled voter. He confirmed that the process is allowed once witnesses are present and the box is secured but acknowledged that such situations highlight the need for more accessible polling locations in future elections.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: UWP’s Leo Titus Preville “Relieved” as Babonneau Heads to the Polls After Intense Campaign
UWP candidate for Babonneau, Leo Titus Preville, says he feels “relieved more than anything” as voters head to the polls this morning and described the last few weeks of campaigning as intense and exhausting. He noted that the election period “takes a toll on every candidate” regardless of how many times they have been through the process.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: UWP’s Leo Titus Preville “Relieved” as Babonneau Heads to the Polls After Intense Campaign— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Follow for live updates - https://t.co/ZQiT0GRfK9 #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews #ElectionUpdates… pic.twitter.com/hUgcqLSvZ0
Preville said the campaign season was productive and allowed him to engage deeply with residents across the constituency. He expressed gratitude for the support received on the ground and remains hopeful as polling continues throughout the day.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: SLP’s John Paul Estephane Confident Babonneau Will Deliver “Decisive Mandate”
SLP candidate for Babonneau, John Paul Estephane, says the mood in the constituency is “red” and full of energy as voters turn out this morning. Contesting his first election with the SLP, Estephane described the campaign as exciting and praised the party for its “outstanding work” in managing the country’s affairs over the past term.
He expressed confidence that Babonneau and the wider electorate will grant the SLP a decisive mandate going forward. He further speaked on the party’s manifesto and highlighted its focus on putting people first.
SLP’s John Paul Estephane Confident Babonneau Will Deliver “Decisive Mandate”— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Follow for live updates - https://t.co/ZQiT0GRfK9 #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews #ElectionUpdates #DemocracyInAction #SLP #UWP #wicnews… pic.twitter.com/yAqVe94XXO
Paul added that the SLP intends to continue making citizens the centre of the national development agenda. He added that embracing technology across key sectors is a crucial part of that vision and believes the people of Saint Lucia are pleased with the performance of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: SLP’s Keithson Charles Confident as Choiseul/Saltibus Voters Head to the Polls
As voters turn out across Choiseul/Saltibus, SLP candidate Keithson “Kiffo” Charles says he feels confident and encouraged by the mood on the ground. Charles described today as “a new beginning” and added that he is hopeful for the best possible outcome by the end of the day.
He said his interactions with residents throughout the morning have been overwhelmingly positive, with feedback that he described as “very encouraging.” According to Charles, the energy in the constituency signals that “a new day” may be on the horizon. More updates ahead.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: UWP Senator Joshua Says Castries Central Team “More Than Ready” as Turnout Builds
UWP Senator Joshua says the Castries Central campaign team is “more than ready” for today’s high-stakes election and noted that preparations were made not only locally but with regional support as well. He described the team as professional and fully prepared to manage the day’s operations.
UWP Senator Joshua Says Castries Central Team “More Than Ready” as Turnout Builds— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Follow for live updates - https://t.co/ZQiT0GRfK9 #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews #ElectionUpdates #DemocracyInAction #SLP #UWP #wicnews… pic.twitter.com/mASWvSPwRe
Speaking ahead of casting his own ballot, Joshua said early reports point to a strong voter turnout and added that many residents appear confident in the UWP and in the plans put forward by Allen Michael Chastanet. He encouraged all eligible voters to do their due diligence and come out early to cast their ballots. More updates to follow.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: First-Time Voter Encourages Others to Participate, Calls Process “Smooth and Fast”
A first-time voter shared her experience after casting her ballot and described the process as smooth and encouraging others to come out and vote. She said that the reason she came out to vote is to make things better.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: First-Time Voter Encourages Others to Participate, Calls Process “Smooth and Fast”— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Follow for live updates - https://t.co/ZQiT0GRfK9 #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews #ElectionUpdates… pic.twitter.com/nTcMO3iv5v
She further encouraged everyone to come out and vote and said that the process is not that hard as it is very fast.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: SLP Candidate Welcomes Strong Turnout but Notes Slow Movement at Polling Sites
SLP candidate Kenson Joel Casimir says he feels relieved and motivated to see large numbers of residents already out voting this morning and described the early turnout as a positive sign of public engagement. However, he noted some disappointment with the pace of the process and explain ed that extensive lines in several areas have slowed movement for many voters.
SLP Candidate Welcomes Strong Turnout but Notes Slow Movement at Polling Sites— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Follow for live updates - https://t.co/ZQiT0GRfK9 #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews #ElectionUpdates #DemocracyInAction #SLP #UWP #wicnews… pic.twitter.com/A6RuoWtnqU
He also shared that he is functioning on just four hours of sleep after a month of intensive campaigning but remains energized by the support he is seeing on the ground today. More updates to follow throughout the day.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Slow Movement and Heavy Traffic Reported in Morne Du Don as Voters Wait to Cast Ballots
Traffic is building and lines are growing in Morne Du Don this morning as residents gather to cast their ballots. Despite the steady flow of voters, the pace has been slow and many voters are waiting outside the polling station for extended periods.
One voter, who preferred to remain anonymous, said she has been standing in line for more than 25 minutes. “Things are really slow right now. I see no difference in the line, but I’m just waiting patiently so I can make my vote, so we can make some improvements in the country and not go backwards,” she said. She added that she plans to remain patient and hopes the line begins moving more quickly.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Long Lines Build at Pierrot Combined School in Vieux Fort North
Long lines are forming at the Pierrot Combined School in Vieux Fort North this morning as voters continue to arrive in large numbers. The steady turnout reflects the strong early participation seen across the constituency with residents lining up well before polling stations opened.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Long Lines Build at Pierrot Combined School in Vieux Fort Carlos James - North Leeward— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Follow for live updates - https://t.co/ZQiT0GRfK9 #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews #ElectionUpdates… pic.twitter.com/ZJnEs5FXPq
Election officials report a smooth and orderly process as voting continues. More updates ahead.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Micoud South Candidate Shanda Lee Harracksingh Shares Emotional Election Day Message
SLP-endorsed candidate for Micoud South, Shanda Lee Harracksingh, shared a heartfelt message on Facebook this morning as voters headed to the polls. She said the day represents a vote “for community, for love and for representation,” and added that it brought her great joy to accompany her mother to cast her ballot. Harracksingh noted that her mother insisted on wearing her favourite dress to be present for today’s moment.
SLP-endorsed candidate for Micoud South, Shanda Lee Harracksingh, shared a heartfelt message on Facebook this morning as voters headed to the polls. She said the day represents a vote “for community, for love and for representation,” adding that it brought her great joy to… pic.twitter.com/ReLPZJvgsx— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
She expressed gratitude to God for the journey that brought her to this point and called it “our time” in Micoud South. Harracksingh also provided contact numbers for voters with questions or anyone experiencing difficulty at the polls: +1 (758) 716-7060 and +1 (758) 286-2626. More updates ahead.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: SLP’s Jeremiah Norbert Praises “Smooth Process” and Strong Early Turnout in Micoud North
SLP candidate for Micoud North, Jeremiah Norbert, spoke positively about his experience at the polling station this morning and described the process as “very nice” and “very smooth.” He commended the Electoral Department for its efficiency and noted that lines across the various polling divisions were moving at a steady pace.
Norbert said he was encouraged by the strong early turnout with residents flocking to the lines as soon as polls opened. He expressed hope that the high level of participation continues throughout the day and emphasised that a strong voter turnout “sends a message that people are interested in the democratic process.”
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: UWP Candidate Callix “Kakal” Xavier Casts Vote, Predicts High Turnout in Vieux Fort North
UWP candidate for Vieux Fort North, Callix “Kakal” Xavier, says he is satisfied with the voting process so far and noted strong early turnout at the Belle Vue and Beaufort polling stations. While speaking to local reporters, Xavier said that he arrived around 6:30 a.m. to find a line stretching nearly 200 metres as some voters were waiting from as early as 4 am before heading to work.
He described the process as smooth and orderly and added that the early crowds point to what he believes will be a very high voter turnout. Xavier confirmed he has already cast his ballot in Beaufort. More updates throughout the day.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Long Lines at Micoud Primary School as Micoud North Voters Turn Out Early
It has been a busy morning at Micoud Primary School, where a long line has formed as residents in Micoud North wait to exercise their franchise. Voters began arriving early which contributed to a steady and continuous flow throughout the morning.
Election officials report an orderly process and the turnout in the constituency is already appearing strong.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Calixte George Jr Casts Ballot in Gros Islet Amid Strong Early Turnout
Calixte George Jr has cast his ballot at the Grande Rivière Primary School where according to him long lines were seen, and it reflected a strong voter turnout in this part of Gros Islet. Speaking after casting his vote, he described the process as “pretty smooth.”
Calixte George Jr Casts Ballot in Gros Islet Amid Strong Early Turnout— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Follow for live updates - https://t.co/ZQiT0GRfK9 #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews #ElectionUpdates #DemocracyInAction #SLP #UWP #wicnews #livewithwicnews… pic.twitter.com/hBQEGkso36
He further noted that he arrived before opening time and moved through the line efficiently. George Jr said today’s turnout appears significantly higher than in past elections as many residents are showing up early. He added that the strong participation is a positive sign for the country’s democracy and said that it is “good to see people so committed to the cause of casting their vote.”
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Slow Start to Voting at Belle Vue Secondary School in Vieux Fort North
Voting at the Belle Vue Secondary School in Vieux Fort North is off to a slow start this morning as only a small number of residents arriving in the early hours. The constituency is being closely watched as SLP candidate Moses Jn Baptiste faces off against the UWP’s Callix “Kakal” Xavier.
Slow Start to Voting at Belle Vue Secondary School in Vieux Fort Carlos James - North Leeward— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Follow for live updates - https://t.co/ZQiT0GRfK9 #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews #ElectionUpdates #DemocracyInAction #SLP #UWP… pic.twitter.com/1hDGoCBY8L
Election officials report a calm and orderly atmosphere as the morning progresses. More turnout updates to follow.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Former Prime Minister Stephenson King Casts His Vote in Castries North
Former Prime Minister Stephenson King, who served from 2007 to 2011 and is the current Parliamentary Representative for Castries North has casted his vote this morning. King joined a steady flow of early voters at his constituency’s polling station while contributing to the strong turnout seen across the island.
Former Prime Minister Stephenson King Casts His Vote in Castries Carlos James - North Leeward— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Follow for live updates - https://t.co/ZQiT0GRfK9 #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews #ElectionUpdates #DemocracyInAction #SLP #UWP… pic.twitter.com/qzxTMqh6YU
Polling in Castries North has remained orderly and consistent throughout the morning and the election officials are reporting a smooth start to the day.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Social Media Influencer Sohria Alexander Casts Her Vote
Popular social media influencer Sohria Alexander cast her vote this morning as Saint Lucia continues its high-turnout start to Election Day. Alexander joined a steady flow of early voters and shared her excitement about participating in the democratic process.
Social Media Influencer Sohria Alexander Casts Her Vote Follow for live updates - https://t.co/ZQiT0GRfK9 #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews #ElectionUpdates #DemocracyInAction #SLP #UWP #wicnews #livewithwicnews… pic.twitter.com/ScSwVdTjyY— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Her appearance at the polls reflects the strong engagement seen across the island, particularly among younger voters and online communities. More Election Day updates ahead.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Long Lines Form as Saint Lucians Head to the Polls in High-Stakes 2025 General Election
Long lines of Saint Lucians are being witnessed across the island nation as the nation is voting to content a new government for the next five years. From Castries to Vieux Fort, early-morning lines have formed outside several polling stations as voters arrive determined to make their voices heard.
Electors will cast ballots to select the members of the House of Assembly and turnout is already strong across multiple constituencies and voting is proceeding smoothly as polling officers manage a steady flow of early voters.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Citizen Highlights WIC News Poll as Debate Over Election Forecasts Intensifies
Citizen Duran Leonce has shared his perspective online regarding the reliability of public polling ahead of today’s vote and drew particular attention to the WIC News poll that accurately projected St. Vincent’s 14–1 election outcome last week. He noted that the same poll now shows the SLP leading 65% to 29% nationally with all 17 seats leaning in their favour.
Leonce acknowledged that the findings have been dismissed by both UWP and SLP supporters and cited reasons including maintaining morale, avoiding complacency and further argued that the constituency numbers mirror long-standing voting patterns, especially in Laborie and the two Vieux Fort districts.
He added that if these figures hold, Saint Lucia could be headed for a “political earthquake” and stressed that leaders who listen shape the future while those who don’t risk being left behind.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Elderly Voter in Micoud North Shares Heartfelt Message in Creole
An elderly voter in Micoud North spoke to reporters this morning after casting her ballot and explained why it was so important for her to come out today. While sharing her thoughts in Creole, she described voting as a responsibility that shapes the future of her community and country.
Elderly Voter in Micoud North Shares Heartfelt Message in Creole— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Follow for live updates - https://t.co/ZQiT0GRfK9 #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews #ElectionUpdates #DemocracyInAction #SLP #UWP #wicnews #livewithwicnews… pic.twitter.com/BOYKjonbCG
Her message reflected the strong sense of duty and pride felt by many older residents who turned out early across the constituency. More on-the-ground reactions coming throughout the day.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Early Voters Share Optimism After Casting Ballots Across Saint Lucia
Voters have begun speaking to local reporters after casting their ballots this morning and are expressing hope as well as confidence as the 2025 general elections gets underway. One resident said, “I voted and I'm happy I voted because that will make a difference to Saint Lucians. Not only me.”
Voters speak to St Lucia Times after casting their ballots.— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Follow for live updates - https://t.co/ZQiT0GRfK9 #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews #ElectionUpdates #DemocracyInAction #SLP #UWP #wicnews #livewithwicnews… pic.twitter.com/Quz7DrGMle
Another early voter, Eusebio, shared his excitement after being the first person to cast a ballot at his polling station. “I cast my vote this morning and I'm very happy that I was the first in my polling station to do that,” he said.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Unverified Social Media Claims Emerge Amid Morning Voting in Richfond
A post circulating on Facebook this morning alleges that the SLP was “caught” doing something improper at the Richfond school in Dennery. The claim was shared without evidence and appears to be a mobilisation message urging UWP supporters to vote early and “be safe.”
A post circulating on Facebook claims that the SLP was “caught” doing something at the Richfond school but provides no evidence. It appears to be a mobilisation message urging UWP supporters to vote early.— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Follow for live updates - https://t.co/ZQiT0GRfK9… pic.twitter.com/x2FiKjD8gE
Election officials have not reported any incidents or irregularities at the Richfond polling station. Voting continues calmly across the area, with steady turnout reported since early morning.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Smooth Morning Flow as Castries North Voters Turn Out Early
Lines are moving swiftly this morning at the Patricia D. James Secondary School in La Clery, where Castries North residents are steadily making their way to the polls. Voters began arriving early which has contributed to a consistent flow as the constituency settles into its Election Day rhythm.
Lines are moving swiftly this morning at the Patricia D. James Secondary School in La Clery as Castries North constituents come out to vote.— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Follow for live updates - https://t.co/ZQiT0GRfK9 #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews… pic.twitter.com/BZSjPReztD
Election officials on-site report an orderly and efficient process with no delays as polling continues throughout the morning. More updates to follow.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Early Lines Form in Gros Islet as Voters Arrive from 6 A.M.
Voters in Gros Islet began lining up as early as 6 a.m. this morning, with steady queues forming at the Gros Islet Primary School and the Sports Academy. Residents arrived well before opening time which signalled strong early turnout in one of the island’s largest constituencies.
Voters in Gros Islet lined up from as early as 6 a.m. at polling stations at Gros Islet Primary School and the Sports Academy.— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Follow for live updates - https://t.co/PQbaPTwIee... #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews… pic.twitter.com/qcxtZ3KLJD
Voters in Gros Islet began lining up as early as 6 a.m. this morning, with steady queues forming at the Gros Islet Primary School and the Sports Academy. Residents arrived well before opening time.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Chief Elections Officer Addresses Integrity Concerns, Assures “Free and Fair” 2025 Polls
Chief Elections Officer Herman St. Helen has reaffirmed that today’s general election will be “free and fair” and addressed recent allegations circulating online. St. Helen dismissed claims of staff misconduct, stating that there has been no breach of election data and no wrongdoing by any employee.
He further described the issue as a “misuse of the computer” by one individual and noted that the matter had already been discussed with the Commission and police.
He added that the department had been prepared to take legal action before the election was called and emphasised the seriousness of false accusations in a small society where people’s reputations can be easily damaged. St. Helen said the only reason the case has not progressed is the sudden announcement of the general election but maintained that the integrity of the electoral process remains intact.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: SLP’s Jeremiah Norbert Arrives to Cast Vote in Micoud North
SLP candidate for Micoud North, Jeremiah Norbert, has arrived at the Mon Repos Patience Combined School to cast his vote. He joins a steady flow of early-morning voters as polling continues across the constituency.
SLP candidate for Micoud North, Jeremiah Norbert has arrived to cast his vote at the Mon Repos Patience Combined School.#wicnews #saintlucia #saintluciaelections #realtimeupdates #livewithwicnews #latest #breakingnews #saintluciaelections2025 pic.twitter.com/ZMuI3J1VI6— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Election officers report a calm and orderly start to the day with residents turning out early to participate in the 2025 general election. More updates to follow.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Allen Chastanet Shares Emotional Tribute to His Father on Election Day
United Workers Party political leader Allen Chastanet marked Election Day with a heartfelt tribute to his father who is celebrating his 90th birthday today. In a message posted on Facebook, he reflected on his father’s “wisdom, resilience, and discipline” and called him the foundation of his own character and leadership.
He described his father’s life as a testament to hard work, integrity, and the belief that people can “always rise higher.” Chastanet thanked him for the sacrifices made over the years and the values instilled and noted that even on a pivotal national day, he remains grateful for the example that shaped him. He ended the message with a blessing for his father’s continued health.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Pierre says SLP Is “Winning on Its Record”
After casting his ballot, Philip J Pierre said that he is confident in his party’s performance and the support on the ground. “I think my party is winning on its record. Our record is clear, and the people of Saint Lucia have seen what we have done,” he said and noted that the SLP has positively impacted “almost every citizen.”
And we hope that our hands now, our destiny is in the hands of other people. I trust the people of Saint Lucia. I trust them to make make the right choice.
Pierre added that he trusts the electorate to make the right decision and expressed encouragement at the strong public turnout across constituencies.
Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre is already at the polls at Entrepot Secondary School. The SLP political leader tells St Lucia Times he trusts the electorate to make the right choice. #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews… pic.twitter.com/SLeViU2cee— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
He described the early crowds as “people expressing themselves” and said initial reports point to “a heavy turnout” islandwide.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: PM Philip J. Pierre Casts His Ballot Early, Notes Strong Turnout Across Saint Lucia
Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre arrived early at Entrepot Secondary School this morning to cast his ballot. Speaking briefly to the local reporter, the SLP political leader said he trusts the electorate to “make the right choice” as the nation votes today.
Pierre also indicated that early reports show a strong voter turnout across the island with polling stations in multiple constituencies already seeing steady lines since opening. More updates to come as voting continues.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Strong Early Turnout in Choiseul as Voters Line Up at Mongouge Combined School
Voters in Choiseul are lining up early this morning at the Mongouge Combined School which is one of the key polling sites in the constituency. Residents from across more than a dozen surrounding communities have begun arriving ahead of opening time which indicates a strong early turnout.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Strong Early Turnout in Choiseul as Voters Line Up at Mongouge Combined School #SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews #ElectionUpdates #DemocracyInAction #SLP #UWP #wicnews pic.twitter.com/EtkvVKquHi— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
The atmosphere remains calm and organised as election officials prepare for a full day of activity. Choiseul is expected to be one of the closely watched constituencies throughout today’s vote. More updates to follow.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Early-Morning Queues Build in Dennery South and North as Voting Begins
Early-morning voters are already lining up outside Dennery Infant School in Dennery South and the St Lucia TVET Institute in Dennery North. Residents arrived ahead of the official opening time which signalled a strong early interest as Saint Lucia begins its 2025 general election.
The atmosphere at both polling stations remains calm and orderly with election officials preparing to open their doors for what is expected to be a busy day across the two constituencies. More updates coming as turnout builds.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Early Morning Lines Form in Castries East as Saint Lucia Begins Voting
Lines are already forming in Castries East as residents arrive early to cast their ballots in the 2025 general election. Voters began gathering at polling stations before sunrise which signals a strong and enthusiastic turnout in one of the island’s key constituencies.
Election officers are on-site preparing for a full day of polling and the residents are describing the mood as calm, orderly and focused. As voting gets underway across the island, Castries East is among the first to show steady early-morning activity.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Early Morning Lines Form in Castries East as Saint Lucia Begins Voting#SaintLuciaElections2025 #StLuciaVotes #CastriesEast #ElectionDay2025 #CaribbeanNews #ElectionUpdates #DemocracyInAction #SLP #UWP #wicnews pic.twitter.com/ksLVI89gjS— WIC News (@WIC_News) December 1, 2025
Stay tuned with WIC News for turnout numbers and updates throughout the day.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Opposition Leader Allen Chastanet Urges Everyone to Vote For Him
As the Saint Lucians have already headed to polls, Opposition Leader Allen Chastanet, through his official Facebook account, asked everyone to vote for him in Micoud South. He made bold claims by adding a graphic along which read ‘Meet Your Next PM’.
While the fate of the country lies in the hands of people, Chastanet asked everyone, “Today is your chance to elect a Government that will lower taxes so that you can keep more of the money you earn, improve healthcare, make your communities safer and create new and better paying jobs. Vote Allen Chastanet in Micoud South.”
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Polling Stations Open Until 6pm Tonight
As the polling stations across Saint Lucia have opened, SLP Minister Wayne Girard is reminding everyone that the stations are open until 6pm tonight. “If you join the line before 6pm you are entitled to vote even after closing.”
The minister asked everyone to stay in line and added that this election will determine if they can keep the moving the country forward. “We cannot falter and let our country be dragged backwards,” he further said.
The Minister urged everyone to vote for Labour to keep equality and fairness at the heart of the government and keep the country steady under the decisive leadership of Philip J Pierre.
Saint Lucia Elections 2025 Live: Faith Leader Calls for Peace and Prayer as Saint Lucia Votes Today
As Saint Lucia goes to the polls now, Reverend Tui Nuku Smith of the Methodist Church is calling for a peaceful and prayerful Election Day. In a brief message, he urged citizens to vote with calm minds and sincere intentions, praying that the nation chooses leaders guided by integrity, compassion, and service to the vulnerable.
Rev. Smith encouraged all Christians to take part in what he described as a “sacred responsibility,” asking for peace and unity to prevail before, during, and after today’s vote.
Author Profile
Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.
Latest
- Saint Lucia Polls 2025 Live: Real-time updates, turnout figu...
-
Outrage in Guyana as viral video shows police officer firing...
-
Barbados crowned Best Worldwide Destination at ITTN Awards i...
-
Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz triumph 18-0 against Dominica, PM Hol...
-
Tobago: US citizen found dead near Castara School