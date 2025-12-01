Saint Lucia Polls 2025 Live: Real-time updates, turnout figures, early trends & final results  

Voters, election officials, and observers are preparing for a full day of steady activity as Saint Lucians head to the polls to shape the country's next chapter.

Saint Lucia is preparing for a major democratic exercise as the nation heads to the polls today (December 1, 2025). Across all 17 constituencies, final arrangements have been completed, and polling stations have opened at 6 am.

Voters, election officials and observers are gearing up for what is expected to be a full day of steady activity as Saint Lucians cast their ballots and shape the country’s next chapter. As the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) and United Workers Party (UWP) are giving head-to-head, the election has drawn widespread public interest.

Prime Minister Phillip J. Pierre, who is leading the SLP into a general election for the second consecutive occasion called the poll almost one year before the constitutional deadline. He also remains confident that the party will maintain or even improve on the 13 seats which it won during the July 2021 election.

