Saint Lucia 2025 Elections: Pierre and Chastanet make final pleas to voters

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre and opposition leader Allen Chastanet make their final appeals to voters, fighting for leadership of Saint Lucia for the next five years.

Saint Lucia: With only hours to go before December 1 general elections, the two main political parties' candidates are going neck in neck at the general elections, making their final appeal to the citizens of Saint Lucia to choose the party and leader that will take the country forward.

The 2025 General Elections are anticipated to be one of the most competitive elections in the country with the Saint Lucia Labor Party (SLP), led by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre seeking a second consecutive term in office.

While the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP), led by former Prime Minister Allen Chastanet seeks another term in office following their defeat at the 2021 general elections, after governing the country in 2016 to 2021.

The two major political parties leaders, both seek a second term in office urging the electorate to entrust them once more with the country’s leadership for the next five years.

The United Workers Party has issued a 78‑page manifesto, a comprehensive “roadmap” that seeks to redesign systems at scale by building around broad policy reforms and institutional restructuring.

While the Saint Lucia Labour Party, by contrast, has presented a 35‑page manifesto that seeks to strengthen and build upon what already exists.. With a concise set of commitments focused on community priorities and incremental improvements.

Although both parties have addressed almost similar pressing concerns: healthcare, education, crime, tourism, agriculture, the rising cost of living, and opportunities for young people. The route to those destinations can look very different based on who the citizens choose as their next leader.

On the eve of December 1 general elections both party Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and opposition leader Allen Chastanet issued a last call to voters to entrust them with the leadership of the island nation for the next five years.

Prime Minister Pierre called voters to vote for the SLP and stay with an already proven leadership and steady hands that are growing the country’s economy while preparing young people for the future.

Whist Chastanet appealed to voters to change the nation’s course and return to the UWP government, as they now have the right team and are set for fresh beginnings.

With the UWP candidates taking to the stage in La Fargue, Choiseul, for a last joint appearance ahead of the general election.

Meanwhile following the November 28 late voting due to long lines of police officers, firefighters and correctional officers. The Electoral Commission has reassured citizens of Saint Lucia that the electoral process on December 1 will proceed smoothly without delays.

The results of this election will determine which party wins all 17 seats in the House of Assembly, shaping Saint Lucia's government for the next term and the nation’s future for the next five years.

Stay tuned with WIC News as we will be covering the elections live today!