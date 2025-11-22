Saint Lucia Elections 2025: Ernest Hilaire outlines five key reasons to choose Labour Party

Castries, Saint Lucia: Deputy Prime Minister Dr Ernest Hilaire outlined five key reasons for the people of Saint Lucia to choose the Labour Party once again for next five years. He said that the vision for Castries South has taken shape through hard work, partnership and determination.

The first reason is the proven delivery as the leadership that gets results which included roads, community centres and real progress across Castries South. The support for medical needs, funerals and education will be given under the compassion in action, aiming to help the citizens of Saint Lucia that reach every home. It was the second reason that was announced by Minister Ernest Hilaire.

For the third reason, Minister Hilaire announced that they will invest in youth and education to build a future of hope under the theme- “Opportunity for the Next Generation.”

Under the “Stronger Communities,” Minister Hilaire added that they will create special spaces to unite the communities of Castries South such as roads, courts and cultural events that uplift every neighbourhood.

For the fifth reason, Minister Hilaire added, “With your trust, and your vote, Castries South moves forward together" under the theme- “A future of Continued Progress.”

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Ernest Hilaire outlined the key achievements that have enhanced Castries South over the period of five years. Under the theme- “Delivering for our people”, the minister added that the Saint Lucia Labour Party is proud to report on the major initiatives that have strengthened the constituencies.

The first of them includes completion of the Barre St. Joseph Community Centre, while the rehabilitation of roads across Castries South. The roads across Barre St Joseph, Marigot, JJ Paradise, New Extension, Old Kentucky, Sea View Estate, La Coudoux, Capital Management, WASCO have been completed.

The construction and modernization of the Morne Lay-by has also been done in Castries South as part of their key achievement. The culture and communal renewal through Ciceron Pageant, Castries South Creole Celebration, Solo in Barre St Joseph and Eastern Sunday have been hosted, aiming to enhance cultural connections and improve the cultural aspect of Saint Lucia.