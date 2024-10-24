Saint Lucia Women clinches gold in Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Championships

Saint Lucia: The senior women’s volleyball team of Saint Lucia is flying back to the island with gold medals and the championship trophy after successfully defending their title at the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Championships in Antigua and Barbuda.



The team and officials will be arriving at the George F.L. Charles Airport at around noon on Thursday, October 24, 2024. They will receive a warm welcome by officials from the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports.



On their way to retaining their title, team Saint Lucia defeated Grenada in its opening game by 3 goals to nil, while setting scores 25-20, 25-9, 25-10.



During the second game, the home team went down to Bermuda 3-2 after a series of defensive errors. The scores were set 15-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21, 15-9. Saint Lucia rebounded strongly in their third encounter defeating Sint Matin 3-nil, set scores: 25-15, 25-13, 25-17.



Meanwhile, Cindy Wilson (captain) and team Saint Lucia were more successful when they breezed past Anguilla 3-nil, setting scores 25-17, 25-13, and 25-17. In the match against hosts Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia had to pull all stops to silence the home crowd to win 3-1, set scores: 25-17, 23-25, 24-26, 17-25.



It was sweet revenge for Saint Lucia when they played Bermuda in the final. The Bermudians had already beaten Saint Lucia in the preliminary round 3-2. It was all to play for with the title on the line; the home team left no stone unturned as they were runner-way winners, defeating Bermuda 3-nil, set scores: 25-10, 25-22, 25-19.



The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports congratulated Team Saint Lucia for winning the 2024 ECVA senior women’s championships.



In addition to this, the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association also took to Facebook to congratulate Saint Lucia and other teams.



They said that it was a thrilling conclusion to the ECVA Women’s Indoor Volleyball Championship and added, “A massive shoutout to St.Lucia for clinching the gold medal with their impressive performance.”



Notably, Bermuda fought for silver and showed their true skills, heart, and determination throughout the tournament, while Grenada celebrated the silver medal.



The final showdown took place between Bermuda and Saint Lucia with the entire match being very exciting and thrilling. The nail biting match excited the audience as the results were not obvious.



While announcing the official wrap-up of the championship, the ECVA noted, “Congratulations to all participating teams on a job well done. As we wrap up this exciting chapter, the action continues! Get ready for the ECVA Men’s Indoor Volleyball Championships kicking off today at 5:00 pm.”



The men’s championship kicked off on October 23 and will take place till October 28. The teams for the same are Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Sint Eustatius, Saint Lucia, Sint Maarten, Dominica, Anguilla and Saba.