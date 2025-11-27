Saint Lucia: SLP says UWP hijacked ‘SLP Manifesto’ domain to mislead voters ahead of Dec 1 polls

Through an official press release, the labour party condemned this act which they referred to as a ‘shameless stunt’ by Allen Chastanet’s UWP

Saint Lucia: In a major claim ahead of the December 1 general elections 2025, the Saint Lucia Labour Party has claimed that the opposition United Workers Party have hijacked their ‘SLP Manifesto’ website to mislead voters. Through an official press release, the labour party condemned this act which they referred to as a ‘shameless stunt’ by Allen Chastanet’s UWP.

The press release further stated that UWP has carried out this stunt in a digital space. According to the Labour party, several screenshots circulating across social media show that the UWP has registered and is operating the slpmanifesto.com domain.

They continued to claim that when the locals are searching for ‘SLP Manifesto’ online, they are being redirected to the UWP’s 2025 manifesto through one of the links and that too under that misleading web address.

The Labour Party, while slamming the opposition, said that this is not an accident but a calculated attempt to confuse voters as well as steal online traffic from the Saint Lucia Labour Party by disguising UWP content under their label.

“It is political identity theft,” they added saying that once again, Chastanet’s UWP is showing the locals across Saint Lucia that it will do and say anything to gather votes which also includes trying to pass off its own propaganda under a web address which clearly suggests Labour’s manifesto.

Instead of fixing the several holes in what they referred to as ‘abysmally unrealistic manifesto,’ they are allegedly playing games with the search engines, noted the press release posted on their official Facebook account.

Furthermore, they stressed that the facts are clear and that the SLP’s official website is voteslp.lc and added, “Our 2025 manifesto is available there as a clearly labelled PDF download.” Secondly, they said that the domain slpmanifesto.com is being used by the UWP to host as well as promote the UWP Manifesto 2025.

The SLP highlighted that this behaviour exposes the real character of UWP and its leader and called the political part one that cannot win the argument on ideas and performance so they turn to deception and digital tricks.