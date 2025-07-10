Thursday, 10th July 2025
Air Canada to launch first-ever nonstop Montreal-Belize flight this December

The Belize Tourism Board, in collaboration with Air Canada, introduces a new direct route from Montréal-Trudeau to Belize.

Thursday, 10th July 2025

Belize: In a significant development, Air Canada has announced the first ever nonstop flight from Montreal to Belize. Launching December 8, 2025, this new route will make same day connections possible from more than 20 major European cities including London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Rome, Zurich and Vienna.  

The Belize Tourism Board, in collaboration with Air Canada, has announced the launch of this new route from Montréal-Trudeau (YUL) to Belize (BZE). 

According to the information, the new route will initially operation with the following schedule: 

  • Air Canada Flight AC 1876: YUL (Montreal) to BZE (Belize City) 
  • Departure: Mondays, 5:45 PM 
  • Arrival: Mondays, 10:05 PM 
  • Air Canada Flight AC 1877: BZE (Belize City) to YUL (Montreal) 
  • Departure: Tuesdays, 11:00 AM 
  • Arrival: Tuesdays, 4:40 PM 

Reportedly, this service will be operated by Air Canada Rouge on an Airbus A319 which offers 136 seats featuring 12 in Premium Rouge and 124 in economy. This new route further builds on the airline’s existing Toronto-Belize service and reiterated strong ties between Belize and Canada.  

 

Moreover, the same day European connections will now be available to and from a total of 23 European cities including London (LHR), Paris (CDG), Amsterdam (AMS), Frankfurt (FRA), Munich (MUC), Zurich (ZRH), Geneva (GVA), Marseille (MRS), Madrid (MAD), Rome (FCO), Lisbon (LIS), Athens (ATH), Barcelona (BCN), Brussels (BRU), Copenhagen (CPH), Dublin (DUB), Edinburgh (EDI), Lyon (LYS), Manchester (MAN), Milan (MXP), Nice (NCE), Toulouse (TLS), and Vienna (VIE). 

While sharing the development Minister of Tourism Anthony Mahler said that his team is especially excited about increased accessibility and affordability for European travellers and the continued growth of the Canadian market. He added that with this new same day connection, Belize stands prepared to welcome new and returning visitors to immerse themselves in the unique natural and cultural attractions of Belize.  

Vice President of Network Planning for North America at Air Canada Alexandre Lefevre also expressed excitement over the new route and said that Belize is a spectacular destination renowned for its rich history, natural beauty as well as culture. He said that the new service by Air Canada to Belize from the Montreal hub is convenient for Canadians and Europeans alike to discover the beautiful island during the winter season.  

This new service will allow travellers seeking to fly on the same route to reach Belize easier than ever.

Monica Walker

