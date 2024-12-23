Trinidad Drilling Rig Collapse: 47-Year-Old worker remains missing, pregnant wife awaits his return

His 7-month pregnant wife, Candacy Phillip and four children anxiously awaits his return hoping to have him back by Christmas.

Pete Phillip-one of the Well Services employees remains missing after a drilling rig partially collapsed in Trinidad.

Wife and children of the missing person Phillip (47) was among the 75 people working on board of Well Services Limited’s Rig 110 when it partially collapsed. While he went missing, his other coworker sustained major injuries but is said to be in a stable condition now.

Drilling Activity Results in Collapse

Well Services stated that they Rig partially collapsed following a drilling activity at around 3:09 am on Sunday and a search and rescue operation is underway to locate Pete Phillip.

“At approximately 3:09 AM on Sunday, an incident occurred aboard Well Services Rig 110, located in the Heritage Offshore East Field. The rig, with 75 personnel onboard, was engaged in drilling activities at the time. The incident resulted in one injury, with the injured individual currently in stable condition and receiving medical care. Additionally, one person is missing, and search and rescue efforts are underway. All other personnel have been safely evacuated from the rig,” said Well Services in their statement.

They also said that are in contact with the family of the missing individual and are providing all necessary support and assistance in this period of uncertainty.

Energy Minister Orders Probe

Trinidad and Tobago’s Energy Minister Stuart Young has called in for a major probe into the matter and ordered concerned authorities to submit a comprehensive report.

While visiting the victim’s family on Sunday, Minister Young offered his prayers and words of support to Phillip’s wife and children.