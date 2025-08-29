St Kitts and Nevis’ Janelle Williams makes history as 1st CARIFESTA Hair Innovator

Williams also secured first runner-up in the Hair Competition, further solidifying her reputation as one of the Caribbean’s most dynamic creative talents.

St Kitts and Nevis: Janelle Williams, owner and CEO of JaHair Salon, has etched her name in Caribbean cultural history by winning the CARIFESTA XV First Hair Innovators Challenge 2025.

Williams also captured first-runner-up in the Hair Competition while cementing her status as one of the Caribbean’s most dynamic creative voices.

Through a Facebook post, the citizen of St Kitts and Nevis, Williams shared the development, saying that history has been made and noted, “From humble beginnings in St. Kitts & Nevis to the world stage, I am proud to announce that I won the CARIFESTA XV first HAIR INNOVATORS challenge 2025.”

In the post, Williams dedicated her victory not just to herself but also to her nation, community, students and everyone who believed in her. She said that braiding is more than a skill, it is an art, culture and a legacy and today the world recognised that.

The proud stylist also lauded her team and gave them the credit, while giving a special shoutout to Blu of St Kitts for flawless makeup and her dedicated support team from Barbados while underscoring the spirit of regional partnership which CARIFESTA embodies.

Notably, this was the first time that the festival introduced the Hair Innovators Challenge and Williams was the first one to capture the historic victory. Her bold and imaginative creations captivated both the judges and the audience alike while also enhancing the image of St Kitts and Nevis as a whole.

St Kitts and Nevis continues to make waves while proving that its cultural footprint extends far beyond its shores. Since 2019, the St Kitts and Nevis team has been wowing the judges at the CARIFESTA.

In 2019, the event was held in Trinidad and the federation’s delegation wowed audiences with steel pan, masquerade and literature showcases while in 2022, it was held in Antigua, where Kittitian poets and dramatists gained regional acclaim for bold new works.

This year, in Barbados, Janelle Williams has etched her name into history as the Federation’s first CARIFESTA Hair Innovator.

Following this year’s achievement, the social media was flooded with congratulatory messages by both leaders and locals.

Minister in the Nevis Island Administration, Eric Evelyn, through a Facebook post, said, “Heartiest congratulations to Janelle Williams (JaHair Salon) of the St Kitts and Nevis delegation to CARIFESTA XV in Barbados for winning a hair styling competition held at the Grand Market on Wednesday August 27, 2025. Culture Loud! SKN Proud!”

Minister of Culture, Samal Duggins , said, “Janelle not only WON the first-ever Hair Innovators Challenge but also captured 1st Runner-Up in the Hair Competition! I must say, I’m truly impressed, just look at this incredible work of art.”

He further noted that her remarkable accomplishment is yet another reminder of the depth of talent the Federation is exporting and the opportunities which await creatives when placed on the right platforms to shine.