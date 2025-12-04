New Cabinet appointed in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ministers pledge to serve with justice

The new cabinet was urged to lead with justice and compassion, putting aside political divides for the betterment of the nation.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: The newly elected government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has officially taken the office, with ministers elected on November 27 sworn in for duty.

The swearing ceremony of the new ministers took place on Tuesday evening at the Arnos Vale playing field, with Pastor Brent St Jean, in attendance and delivering a word to the newly elected ministers.

As they move forward with governance for the next 5 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Godwin Friday. Pastor St. Jean urged the new cabinet to let justice flow like a river throughout their leadership and let compassion be their guide in all that they do.

Pastor St Jean also urged the citizens of St Vincent and the Grenadines to put away the ‘yellow code’ also famously known as the New Democratic Party (NDP) color of the November 27, 2025 general elections.

He advised that all parties be put aside as the elections are over, and let God be the code of moving the nation forward.

The newly elected Cabinet of St Vincent and the Grenadines:

Godwin Friday as the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Legal Affairs & Justice, Economic Planning and Private Sector Development and Major St. Clair Leacock as the Deputy Prime Minister, National Security and Immigration.

Andrew John as the Minister of Housing, Urban Development, Land Management and Informal Settlement Upgrading, Conroy Huggins as the Minister of Fisheries, Marine Conservation and Climate Resilience.

Chieftain Neptune as the Senator and Minister of State in the office of the PM, Daniel Cummings as the Minster of Health, Wellness and Energy; Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs.

Isreal Bruce as the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Louise Mitchell-Joseph as the Attorney General, Terrence Olliverre as the Minister of Higher Education, Grenadines Affairs, Local Government, Airport and Seaport.

Nigel Stephenson as the Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Physical Planning; Shevern John as the Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, Disaster Management and National Heritage; Laverne Gibson - Velox as the Minister of The Family, Gender Affairs, Persons With Disabilities, Occupational Safety and Labour.

Phillip Jackson as the Minister of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation and Digital Transformation; Kashacka Cupid as the Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries; Dr. Kishore Shallow as the Minister of Tourism and Maritime Affairs; and last but not least Lavern King as the Senator & Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Digital Transformation.